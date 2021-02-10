Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Macro Projects Inc. ("MPI"), has entered into a General Construction Contract for Interim Work (the "Contract") with Trans Mountain Pipeline L.P. relating to certain segments of Spread 5B of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The Spread 5B segments awarded to MPI involve a combination of clearing, grading and pipeline construction along the Coquihalla-Hope corridor in British Columbia.

The Contract provides for MPI to continue with certain construction activities in Spread 5B on an interim basis to complete a portion of the scope of work specified under a previous contract. Macro expects the Contract will continue until a replacement general construction contractor is chosen and a new replacement contract is entered into, expected within the next three months. The Contract has an initial estimated value that exceeds $50 million.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca.

