Today Wolves Summit, CEE's largest technology conference, announced Julien Bek, Principal at Accel, and Mark Masters Hopin's VP of Finance as key speakers at this year's event. Bek and Masters will be interviewed by Diana Florescu, Non-Executive Director of Wolves Summit to discuss the future of virtual events, as well as the outlook for investments in B2B trade events and in-person conferences.

As one of the first tech conferences to showcase Hopin's new multi-stage functionality, the guests will have the opportunity to move seamlessly between stage and surf through 100+ different sessions.

Mark Masters, VP of Finance at Hopin, comments, "Hybrid events are here to stay, and Wolves Summit is helping to pioneer this new world of opportunity and engagement. Virtual is an inextricable component to the future of the global events industry. In shifting to a hybrid model with Hopin, Wolves Summit can build a global, engaged community, while ensuring that live participants and virtual attendees have the same high-quality event experience."

A reflection of the growing interest in the startup ecosystem in CEE, Wolves Summit has drawn in a diverse set of 200+ leaders, investors, government officials, and startup founders all over Europe including Her Majesty's Ambassador to Poland, Ms Anna Clunes, Minister-Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the British Embassy in Warsaw, James Hughes, Global Sales Director, Deutsche Borse Venture Network, Oliver Mahr, Deputy Mayor of Warsaw, Michal Olszewski, as well as representatives from Bpifrance, New Enterprise Associate, Jakob Kleihues, Investor, APX, Balderton Capital, SOSV, Deutsche Telekom VC, Consilience Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Hubspot, among others.

About Wolves Summit

Founded in 2015 in Warsaw, Poland, the conference grew to become the largest tech event in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, Wolves Summit is best known for its matchmaking platform helping its attendees move the needle through meaningful connections. Every edition attracts more than 2500 participants from 80 countries providing 100+ hours of immersive educational content, keynotes, and startup pitches. Find out more at www.wolvessummit.com.

