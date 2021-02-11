Media Release

Sonova announces changes to its Board of Directors

Stäfa (Switzerland), February 11, 2021 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, announces today that its Board of Directors has nominated Greg Behar and Roland Diggelmann as new Board members for election at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June 2021. At the same time, Beat Hess, Vice Chair and member of the Board of Directors since 2012, will retire from his position for age reasons. In addition, Michael Jacobi will not stand for re-election at the 2021 AGM, having served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2003 and as Chair of the Audit Committee from 2004 to 2019.

Greg Behar (born in 1969, Swiss citizen) has been since 2014 the CEO of Nestlé Health Science SA, a global leader in the science of nutrition. His career has taken him to many different parts of the world, as President & CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA), and in various leadership positions with Boehringer-Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis, and Nestlé SA. Mr. Behar holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, a Master of Science in mechanical engineering and manufacturing from EPFL Lausanne, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of California in Los Angeles, USA.

Roland Diggelmann (born in 1967, Swiss citizen) has over 20 years of executive experience in the medical device industry across many parts of the world. Since 2019, he has been CEO of Smith & Nephew plc (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), a UK-based leading global medical technology company active in orthopedics, sports medicine, and advanced wound management. Prior to that, he was managing director for the Asia/Pacific region and later CEO of Roche Diagnostics from 2008 to 2018. He previously held senior management positions in sales and marketing as well as strategic planning at Zimmer Holdings and Sulzer Medica (later known as Centerpulse). Mr. Diggelmann studied Business Administration at the University of Bern, Switzerland.

Robert Spoerry, Chair of the Board of Directors of Sonova Holding AG, stated: "I am extremely pleased to propose two highly qualified executives for election to the Board of Directors at the next AGM. They both have a strong affinity to our business activities and an outstanding track record in leading successful global businesses as CEOs in the medical device sector and the broader healthcare industry. I am convinced that with their extensive international experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and business expertise they will be valuable contributors to the work of the Board and the further growth of Sonova. Their nomination is a continued step in the rejuvenation of the Board."

Mr. Spoerry added: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Beat Hess and Michael Jacobi for their many years of invaluable collaboration, work, and outstanding contributions to the company. As long-standing Vice Chair of the Board, Beat Hess assisted the Group through his broad general business experience covering multiple areas including legal matters, corporate governance, compliance and risk management. Equally, Michael Jacobi, through his long-standing role as Chair of the Audit Committee, utilized his profound financial expertise to contribute meaningfully to the successful development of Sonova over many years, including his most recent support of the Group in coping with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish them both all the best in their future endeavors."

Investor Relations Media Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter Patrick Lehn Phone +41 58 928 33 44 Phone +41 58 928 33 23 Mobile +41 79 618 28 07 Mobile +41 79 410 82 84 Email thomas.bernhardsgruetter@sonova.com Email patrick.lehn@sonova.com

Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and the brands of the Audiological Care business, e.g. AudioNova, Geers, Boots Hearing Care, Connect Hearing and Lapperre. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions.

Pursuing a unique vertically integrated business strategy, the Group operates through three core businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care and Cochlear Implants - along the entire value chain of the hearing care market. The Group's sales and distribution network, the widest in the industry, comprises over 50 own wholesale companies and more than 100 independent distributors. This is complemented by Sonova's Audiological Care business, which offers professional audiological services through a network of around 3,300 locations in 20 key markets.

Founded in 1947, the Group has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees and generated sales of CHF 2.92 billion in the financial year 2019/20 as well as a net profit of CHF 490 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.

Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.