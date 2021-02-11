Offer widely oversubscribed: 2.5 times the total amount of the capital increase

Strong support from French and international leading shareholders and investors

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) (FR0004065605 MEDCL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas (the "Company"), is today announcing the successful completion of its €29.8 million capital increase via a placement with French and international qualified investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Offering

Bryan, Garnier Co. Limited1 and ODDO BHF SCA are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Buoyed by very strong interest during the book building process, the capital increase was priced at a modest discount of 8% to the closing price of the Company's shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market on February 10, 2021 and accounted for 10,9% of the Company's share capital through the issuance of 2.414.255 new shares.

"We are sincerely grateful to all the investors who have again placed their trust in us and to those who have just joined us. We have completed with great success a capital increase on what we regard as highly favorable terms, with a small discount respecting the interests of all our shareholders", stated Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell."We are excited about continuing to expand and ramp up our portfolio and further developing our people-centric pharma model that aims at having a real impact on patient health around the world.

"These new resources will boost our solid cash position, which amounted to €27.5 million at September 30, 2020, and provide a major opportunity to step up the pace of our development ventures," added Jaime Arango, Chief Financial Officer of MedinCell."They will cover the Company's funding requirements out to mid-2023.

Summary of the rationale behind the Offering

The proceeds from the issue are intended to provide the Company with additional resources for the purposes of:

funding formulation and R&D activities along with pre-clinical and clinical trials for several of the Company's programs in various therapeutic areas such as organ transplantation, pain management, prevention (prophylaxis) of Covid-19 and its variants, and animal health;

accelerating development of its technological platform for other applications; and

covering the Company's general corporate purposes.

Principal terms and conditions of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the Offering totaled 29.8 million.

MedinCell issued a total of 2,414,255 new ordinary shares, each with a par value of €0.01, to qualified investors pursuant to article L. 411-2(1) of the French Monetary and Financial Code in accordance with the 22nd resolution voted by its Combined Shareholders' Meeting on September 10, 2020. The order book was higly covered (2.5x) as a result of strong demand from institutional investors, french and International, who were already shareholders (notably Crédit Mutuel Innovation) or not.

The new shares accounting for around 10.9% of the Company's share capital on an undiluted basis prior to the Offering were issued by order of the Company's Management Board pursuant to and within the limits of (i) the authorization of the Company's Supervisory Board granted to the Management Board in the context of the Offer and (ii) the delegation of authority granted by the Company's shareholders' meeting to the Management Board at the date of this press release.

The issue price of the new shares was set at €12.33 per share, representing a discount of 8.0% to the closing price (€13.40) of MedinCell shares on February 10, 2021.

For illustrative purposes, a shareholder holding 1% of MedinCell's share capital prior to the launch of the Offering would now own 0.902% interest.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the Company's ownership structure before and after completion of the Offering is as follows:

MedinCell's ownership structure on an undiluted basis Pre-Offering Post-Offering Number of

shares share

capital Voting rights voting

rights Number of

shares share

capital Voting rights voting

rights Nguyen family 4,044,524 18% 8,089,048 22% 4,044,524 16% 8,089,048 21% Total Management Board Supervisory Board F. Sturtz 1,934,655 9% 3,869,156 11% 1,934,655 8% 3,869,156 10% Employees 950,154 4% 1,867,367 5% 950,154 4% 1 867 367 5% Crédit Mutuel Innovation 1,469,452 7% 2,364,020 7% 1,526,224 6% 2,420,792 6% BNP Paribas Développement 1,066,358 5% 2,003,684 6% 1,090,688 4% 2,028,014 5% Funds managed by Seventure Partners 1,106,989 5% 1,106,989 3% 1,106,989 4% 1,106,989 3% Former employees, consultants and affiliates 5,381,712 24% 10,700,961 30% 5,381,712 22% 10,700,961 28% Other registered shareholders 80,878 0.4% 80,878 0% 80,878 0% 80,878 0% Treasury shares 10,555 0.1% 0% 10,555 0% 0% Total Free float including: 6,142,936 28% 6,142,936 17% 8,476,089 34% 8,476,089 22% Mirova 2,074,432 9% 2,074,432 6% 2,074,432 8% 2,074,432 5% TOTAL 22,188,213 100% 36,225,039 100% 24,602,468 100% 38,639,294 100%

Admission to trading of the new shares

The new shares will rank for dividends immediately and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market under the same ISIN code FR0004065605 MEDCL. Settlement-delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market are scheduled for February 15, 2021.

Standstill commitment

MedinCell has entered into a 90-day standstill commitment from the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, subject to the customary exceptions, restricting its ability to issue any new shares during said period.

MedinCell has today notified shareholders party to the shareholder agreement of July 13, 2018 (the "Agreement"), who currently hold 55% of the Company's share capital, that the co-ordinated disposal procedure provided for by the Agreement has been suspended for a maximum period of 30 days.

Underwriting of the Offering

The Offering has not been underwritten. That said, the Offering is covered by a placement agreement between the Company, Bryan, Garnier Co. Limited2 and ODDO BHF SCA acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

The placement agreement may be terminated by the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners at any time up to (and including) the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, scheduled to be February 15, 2021, subject to the customary terms and conditions for this type of agreement.

Should the placement agreement be terminated in accordance with its terms, all investor orders placed as part of the Offering would be null and void.

Prospectus

In accordance with article L. 411-2(1) of the French Monetary and Financial Code, no prospectus requiring the AMF's approval will be issued concerning the Offering.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

