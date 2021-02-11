-3.9% organic decrease in Sales (-8.9% reported)

-2.4% organic decline in PRO1 (-10.8% reported)

H1 FY21 Sales and Results

Press release Paris, 11 February 2021

SALES

Sales for H1 FY21 totalled €4,985m, with an organic decline of -3.9% (-8.9% reported), with an unfavourable FX impact linked mainly to Euro appreciation vs. USD and Emerging market currencies.

H1 FY21 Sales declined but Q2 improved vs. Q1. For H1 FY21, the trends were:

Americas +2%: good growth in most domestic markets, with particular dynamism in USA (+5%), but significant decline in Travel Retail

good growth in most domestic markets, with particular dynamism in USA (+5%), but significant decline in Travel Retail Asia-RoW -6%: double-digit growth in China (+13%), Turkey, Korea and Pacific, and return to growth in India in Q2: +2% (India H1 -6%), but Covid-related declines in certain Asian markets and Travel Retail

double-digit growth in China (+13%), Turkey, Korea and Pacific, and return to growth in India in Q2: +2% (India H1 -6%), but Covid-related declines in certain Asian markets and Travel Retail Europe -5%: continued very strong growth in Germany, UK, Russia and Poland, more than offset by Covid impact in Spain, France, Ireland and Travel Retail

continued very strong growth in Germany, UK, Russia and Poland, more than offset by Covid impact in Spain, France, Ireland and Travel Retail Sales excluding Travel Retail grew +1%.

Strategic International Brands declined due to Travel Retail and On-Trade exposure but Specialty Brands performed very strongly

Strategic International Brands -6%: solid growth of Malibu, Jameson and The Glenlivet, but overall category impacted by Travel Retail exposure. Martell and Scotch growing in domestic markets

solid growth of Malibu, Jameson and The Glenlivet, but overall category impacted by Travel Retail exposure. Martell and Scotch growing in domestic markets Strategic Local Brands -4%: mainly driven by Seagram's Indian whiskies and Seagram's Gin in Spain

mainly driven by Seagram's Indian whiskies and Seagram's Gin in Spain Specialty Brands +22%: continued very dynamic development of Lillet, Malfy, Aberlour, American whiskeys (Jefferson's, TX, Rabbit Hole and Smooth Ambler), Avion and Redbreast

continued very dynamic development of Lillet, Malfy, Aberlour, American whiskeys (Jefferson's, TX, Rabbit Hole and Smooth Ambler), Avion and Redbreast Strategic Wines +3%: solid growth thanks mainly to Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate.

Pernod Ricard gained or held share in key markets, notably in Europe, despite the On-trade disruption. Dynamic portfolio management continued, with Innovation in strong growth (+10%.)

Q2 Sales were €2,750m, with -2.4% organic decline, but improvingvs. Q1 Sales (-5.6%), thanks in particular to better trends in China and India.

RESULTS

H1 FY21 Profit from Recurring Operations declined -2.4% organically, with an organic margin improvement of +51bps, thanks to dynamic management of resources and favourable phasing:

Gross margin contracting -108bps , driven by: Soft pricing, with fewer price increases and on solid comparison basis (H1 FY20 +2% on Strategic Brands, benefiting from FY19 Martell price increases) Adverse mix primarily linked to decline in Travel Retail Higher Cost of Goods mainly from continued agave cost pressures and lower fixed cost absorption, offsetting Operational Excellence initiatives

, driven by: A&P: +132bps , resulting from purpose-based investment, with strong reduction in markets and channels with subdued demand, and favourable phasing (ratio of c. 16% expected for FY21, with strong double-digit increase in H2)

, resulting from purpose-based investment, with strong reduction in markets and channels with subdued demand, and favourable phasing (ratio of c. 16% expected for FY21, with strong double-digit increase in H2) Structure costs: improving +27bps , reflecting dynamic management of resources and FY20 reorganisations

, reflecting dynamic management of resources and FY20 reorganisations Strong negative FX impact on PRO -€155m due to USD and Emerging market currency depreciation vs. Euro. A significant negative FX impact is also expected for full-year FY21.

The H1 FY21 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was 23.4% vs. 24.2% for H1 FY20, due to a reduction in the French tax rate and geographical mix.

Group share of Net PRO was €1,087m, -11% reported vs. H1 FY20 and the Group share of Net profit €966m, -6% reported, reflecting decline in Profit from Recurring Operations partially offset by lower non-recurring items.

Earnings Per Share were -9%, reflecting decline in PRO and positive impact of FY20 Share buy-back

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Recurring Free Cash Flow was very strong at €995m. The decline in Profit from Recurring Operations was offset by a significant improvement in operating Working Capital Requirement (inventory normalisation and payables rebuilding vs. June, leading to very strong cash conversion2 at 79%), a lower increase in strategic inventories and broadly stable capital expenditure.

The average Cost of debt stood at 3.2% vs. 3.7% in H1 FY20, thanks to successful US Dollar bond debt refinancing.

Net debt decreased by €443m vs. 30 June 2020 to €7,980m. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates3 was 3.4x at 31 December 2020.

SUSTAINABILITY RESPONSIBILITY

Pernod Ricard continued to drive its 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap, with progress in each of the 4 pillars (Nurturing Terroir, Circular Making, Valuing People and Responsible Hosting.) Significant achievements were attained in particular regarding packaging: all single-use Point-of-Sales plastic will be removed from June 2021.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"We are particularly encouraged by our Must-win domestic markets returning to growth in H1 FY21. The first half confirms the long-term sustainability and underlying strength of our business.

Despite an uncertain and volatile environment, with disruption in the On-trade and a prolonged downturn in Travel Retail, we anticipate organic Sales growth for full-year FY21, thanks in particular to our dynamic performance in domestic Must-win markets USA, China and India.

We will continue to implement our strategy, in particular accelerating our digital transformation, while dynamically managing resources. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, I am confident that Pernod Ricard will emerge from this crisis stronger.

I would like to take this opportunity to praise our teams, whose engagement and performance are exemplary in these very challenging times, and to express our support to our On-trade and Travel Retail partners who continue to be impacted by the pandemic."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of H1 FY21 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Limited review procedures have been carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the condensed half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the Half-yearly Financial Information is being issued.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes

H1 FY21 Organic Sales growth

H1 FY21 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 5.6 -12% -11% -1% Chivas Regal 2.1 -16% -20% 4% Ballantine's 4.2 -12% -5% -7% Ricard 2.3 -5% -4% -1% Jameson 4.7 3% 2% 1% Havana Club 2.4 -9% -2% -6% Malibu 2.5 26% 26% 0% Beefeater 1.6 -20% -20% 0% Martell 1.5 -3% -6% 3% The Glenlivet 0.7 2% 0% 2% Royal Salute 0.1 -28% -32% 5% Mumm 0.5 -5% -2% -3% Perrier-Jouët 0.2 -19% -17% -2% Strategic International Brands 28.3 -6% -5% -1%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales

(€ millions) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,461 26.7% 1,402 28.1% (59) -4% 22 2% 47 3% (128) -9% Asia Rest of World 2,415 44.1% 2,127 42.7% (288) -12% (148) -6% 1 0% (140) -6% Europe 1,598 29.2% 1,456 29.2% (142) -9% (83) -5% (8) 0% (52) -3% World 5,474 100.0% 4,985 100.0% (489) -9% (209) -4% 40 1% (320) -6% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 788 26.3% 729 26.5% (59) -7% (10) -1% 27 3% (76) -10% Asia Rest of World 1,299 43.4% 1,209 44.0% (90) -7% (11) -1% 0 0% (79) -6% Europe 904 30.2% 811 29.5% (93) -10% (50) -6% (5) -1% (37) -4% World 2,991 100.0% 2,750 100.0% (241) -8% (71) -2% 22 1% (192) -6% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 674 27.1% 673 30.1% (0) 0% 32 5% 20 3% (52) -8% Asia Rest of World 1,116 44.9% 918 41.0% (198) -18% (138) -12% 1 0% (61) -5% Europe 694 27.9% 645 28.8% (49) -7% (32) -5% (2) 0% (14) -2% World 2,483 100.0% 2,236 100.0% (248) -10% (138) -6% 18 1% (128) -5%

Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Change Net sales 5,474 4,985 -9% Gross Margin after logistics costs 3,419 3,021 -12% Advertising and promotion expenses (842) (706) -16% Contribution after A&P expenditure 2,577 2,315 -10% Structure costs (789) (721) -9% Profit from recurring operations 1,788 1,595 -11% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (164) (151) -8% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (392) (337) -14% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates (15) (20) 30% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,216 1,087 -11% Other operating income expenses (152) (61) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations (1) (103) NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations (31) 44 NA Group share of net profit 1,032 966 -6% Non-controlling interests 14 18 26% Net profit 1,046 984 -6%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

Segment Reporting World (€ millions) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 5,474 100.0% 4,985 100.0% (489) -9% (209) -3.9% 40 1% (320) -6% Gross margin after logistics costs 3,419 62.5% 3,021 60.6% (398) -12% (188) -5.5% 17 0% (227) -7% Advertising promotion (842) 15.4% (706) 14.2% 136 -16% 101 -12.1% (5) 1% 40 -5% Contribution after A&P 2,577 47.1% 2,315 46.4% (261) -10% (87) -3.4% 12 0% (187) -7% Profit from recurring operations 1,788 32.7% 1,595 32.0% (193) -11% (42) -2.4% 4 0% (155) -9% Americas (€ millions) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,461 100.0% 1,402 100.0% (59) -4% 22 2% 47 3% (128) -9% Gross margin after logistics costs 986 67.5% 909 64.8% (77) -8% 3 0% 22 2% (103) -10% Advertising promotion (285) 19.5% (250) 17.8% 35 -12% 18 -6% (4) 2% 21 -8% Contribution after A&P 701 48.0% 659 47.0% (43) -6% 21 3% 18 3% (81) -12% Profit from recurring operations 486 33.3% 459 32.7% (27) -6% 27 5% 11 2% (65) -13% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,415 100.0% 2,127 100.0% (288) -12% (148) -6% 1 0% (140) -6% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,442 59.7% 1,232 57.9% (211) -15% (120) -8% (3) 0% (87) -6% Advertising promotion (341) 14.1% (291) 13.7% 50 -15% 35 -10% 0 0% 15 -4% Contribution after A&P 1,101 45.6% 940 44.2% (161) -15% (86) -8% (3) 0% (72) -7% Profit from recurring operations 833 34.5% 674 31.7% (159) -19% (95) -11% (4) 0% (60) -7% Europe (€ millions) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,598 100.0% 1,456 100.0% (142) -9% (83) -5% (8) 0% (52) -3% Gross margin after logistics costs 991 62.0% 881 60.5% (110) -11% (71) -7% (2) 0% (37) -4% Advertising promotion (216) 13.5% (164) 11.3% 52 -24% 49 -23% (1) 0% 3 -2% Contribution after A&P 775 48.5% 717 49.2% (58) -7% (22) -3% (2) 0% (34) -4% Profit from recurring operations 468 29.3% 461 31.7% (7) -1% 26 5% (3) -1% (30) -6%

Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact H1 FY21

(€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from Recurring Operations H1 FY20 H1 FY21 US dollar USD 1.11 1.18 6.5% (79) (40) Russian rouble RUB 71.19 88.61 24.5% (33) (24) Turkish Lira TRL 6.36 8.94 40.5% (20) (20) Indian rupee INR 78.59 87.48 11.3% (59) (18) Chinese yuan CNY 7.80 7.99 2.5% (17) (12) Pound sterling GBP 0.88 0.90 2.6% (5) 4 Other (106) (46) Total (320) (155)

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD Impact on the income statement(1) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +10 Financial expenses (2) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +9 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +38 (1) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets 30/06/2020 12/31/2020 (€ millions) (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 16,576 15,953 Tangible assets and other assets 3,699 3,867 Deferred tax assets 1,678 1,578 Total non-current assets 21,953 21,398 Current assets Inventories 6,167 6,139 aged work-in-progress 5,084 5,135 non-aged work-in-progress 76 72 other inventories 1,006 932 Receivables (*) 906 1,829 Trade receivables 862 1,758 Other trade receivables 44 70 Other current assets 323 299 Other operating current assets 317 293 Tangible/intangible current assets 6 5 Tax receivable 142 133 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 1,947 1,964 Total current assets 9,485 10,363 Assets held for sale 87 11 Total assets 31,525 31,772 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 513 750 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2020 12/31/2020 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 13,968 14,435 Non-controlling interests 243 244 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 21 18 Total Shareholders' equity 14,211 14,679 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,511 3,424 Bonds non-current 8,599 8,680 Lease liabilities non current 433 409 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 192 82 Total non-current liabilities 12,735 12,595 Current provisions 222 187 Operating payables 1,877 2,345 Other operating payables 1,016 753 of which other operating payables 633 704 of which tangible/intangible current payables 383 49 Tax payable 232 349 Bonds current 723 237 Lease liabilities current 88 103 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 404 523 Total current liabilities 4,563 4,497 Liabilities held for sale 16 0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 31,525 31,772

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2019 December

2019 June

2020 December

2020 H1 FY20 WC change* H1 FY21 WC change* Aged work in progress 4,788 5,047 5,084 5,135 123 67 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 12 13 19 10 1 (8) Payables on wine and ageing spirits (105) (182) (108) (161) (77) (47) Net aged work in progress 4,695 4,878 4,995 4,984 47 11 Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,842 2,928 1,375 2,508 1,070 1,173 Advances from customers (24) (17) (38) (18) 7 19 Other receivables 338 340 343 354 (20) 27 Other inventories 889 923 1,006 932 15 (62) Non-aged work in progress 79 76 76 72 (3) (2) Trade payables and other (2,717) (2,951) (2,364) (2,870) (206) (554) Gross operating working capital 405 1,299 398 978 864 601 Factoring/Securitization impact (674) (827) (513) (750) (143) (246) Net Operating Working Capital (269) 472 (115) 227 721 355 Net Working Capital 4,427 5,350 4,879 5,211 768 366 * at average rates Of which recurring variation 763 350 Of which non recurring variation 5 16

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2020 12/31/2020 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 723 8,599 9,322 237 8,680 8,917 Syndicated loan Commercial paper 299 299 232 232 Other loans and long-term debts 81 192 273 275 82 357 Other financial liabilities 380 192 572 507 82 589 Gross Financial debt 1,103 8,791 9,894 744 8,762 9,506 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (3) (40) (44) (30) (30) Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities Fair value hedge derivatives (3) (40) (44) (30) (30) Net investment hedge derivatives assets (13) (13) (53) (53) Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives (13) (13) (53) (53) FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING 1,100 8,737 9,837 744 8,679 9,423 Cash and cash equivalents (1,935) (1,935) (1,955) (1,955) NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT (835) 8,737 7,902 (1,212) 8,679 7,468 Lease Debt 88 433 522 103 409 513 NET FINANCIAL DEBT (747) 9,171 8,424 (1,108) 9,089 7,980

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 Operating profit 1,636 1,534 Depreciation and amortisation 174 179 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 8 6 Net change in provisions 75 (31) Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives, biological assets and investments (3) (5) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (7) 2 Share-based payments 21 15 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 1,903 1,699 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (768) (364) Net interest and tax payments (401) (347) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (164) (153) Free Cash Flow 570 835 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 627 995 Net acquitions of financial assets and activities and others (540) (33) Dividends paid (843) (699) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (228) (25) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) (1,041) 78 Foreign currency translation adjustment (36) 406 Non cash impact on lease liabilities (531) (40) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) (1,608) 443 Initial net debt (6,620) (8,424) Final net debt (8,228) (7,980)

Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2020

billions

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]

Strong liquidity position at c. €5,3bn as of 31st December, of which €3.4bn undrawn credit lines

Gross debt after hedging at 31st December 2020 (excluding lease liabilities):

5% floating rate and 95% fixed rate

58% in EUR and 41% in USD

FY21 maturity includes US$201m reimbursed at maturity on 26th January 2021

Bond details at 31 December 2020

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR 500 m 1.875% 9/28/2015 9/28/2023 1,500 m o/w: 500 m 0.000% 10/24/2019 10/24/2023 500 m 0.500% 10/24/2027 500 m 0.875% 10/24/2031 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 1,500 m o/w: 4/1/2020 750 m 1.125% 4/7/2025 750 m 1.750% 4/8/2030 500 m o/w: 4/27/2020 250 m 1.125% 4/7/2025 250 m 1.750% 4/8/2030 600 m 1.500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 USD 201 m Libor 6m spread 1/26/2016 1/26/2021 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 800 m 4.250% 7/15/2022 850 m 5.500% 1/15/2042 600 m 3.250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026 2,000 m o/w: 600 m 1.250% 10/1/2020 4/1/2028 900 m 1.625% 4/1/2031 500 m 2.750% 10/1/2050

Note: US$201m reimbursed at maturity on 26th January 2021

Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate Average rate(1) EUR/USD rate Jun FY20 -> Dec FY21 1.12 -> 1.23 1.11 -> 1.14 Ratio at 30/06/2020 3.2 3.2 EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect(2) and forex impacts 0.0 0.0 Group structure(2) and forex impacts 0.1 0.2 Ratio at 31/12/2020 3.3 3.4 (3)

(1) Last-twelve-month rate (2) Including IFRS16 impact (3) Syndicated credit leverage ratio restated from IFRS16 is 3.3

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) calculation

(x 1,000) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265,422 261,877 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265,422 262,315 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,462) (1,654) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1,303 816 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265,263 261,478

(€ millions and €/share) H1 FY20 H1 FY21 reported Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,216 1,087 -10.6% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 4.58 4.16 -9.3%

Upcoming Communications

Date1 Event 9 March 2021, 3pm CET North America conference call 22 April 2021, 9am CET Q3 FY21 Sales conference call 25 May 2021, 3pm CET Sustainability Responsibility conference call 22 June 2021 Asia conference call

1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Recurring Operating Cash Flow PRO

3 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.14 in calendar year 2020

