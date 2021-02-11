After a Covid-19-stunted Q2, the company reported improved revenues for a second straight quarter, and closed 2020 with revenues north of $770 million.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy reported a 67% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q4 2020, driven by what it said was strong demand for microinverter systems across all regions. It also reported the success of the Enphase Encharge storage system, shipments of which increased roughly 35% in Q4, compared to the Q3. In total, Enphase reported revenues of $264.8 million in Q4 and $774.4 million for all of 2020. The performance improved on what ...

