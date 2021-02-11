Anzeige
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 
Tradegate
10.02.21
21:31 Uhr
2,076 Euro
-0,040
-1,89 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2021 | 08:05
233 Leser
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, election of board members

Lysaker, Norway - February 11, 2021: Reference is made to REC Silicon ASA's ("REC" or the "Company) announcements of 7 February 2021, with request from shareholder Aker Horizons Holding AS, for the calling of an extraordinary general meeting for election of new board members.

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA will be held at the offices of Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo Norway, on March 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm CET.

In order to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that the extraordinary general meeting can be held in compliance with current laws and regulations applicable in Oslo municipality, shareholders may not participate in the extraordinary general meeting in person, buy may instead participate by either casting advance votes or voting by proxy (with or without instructions) as described in the notice of the meeting.

Please find attached Calling Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

The documents are also available at www.recsilicon.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, please visit: www.recsilicon.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Calling notice EGM March 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7a4f1d9-1b29-46ea-8fbc-0d230fa2376c)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
