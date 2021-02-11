Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
Starke Kurschance! Der ganz große Durchbruch: "Nur noch staunen"
WKN: A2QN63 ISIN: CA92859G1037 Ticker-Symbol: 0G30 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADTHINK1,7150,00 %
AGROGENERATION0,1750,00 %
AKVA GROUP ASA8,480-0,47 %
AZN CAPITAL CORP--
BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA0,198-5,71 %
BELSHIPS ASA0,583+0,36 %
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S21,600+0,47 %
BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC27,0500,00 %
CALTAGIRONE SPA3,140-0,95 %
CANGO INC ADR11,9000,00 %
C-RAD AB5,720-0,35 %
DP POLAND PLC0,0980,00 %
EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA0,3000,00 %
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA0,166+5,99 %
FEDERAL GRID COMPANY OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM PJSC GDR1,1000,00 %
FIDIA SPA2,360+2,61 %
FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION--
GEAR4MUSIC HOLDINGS PLC8,5000,00 %
GLOBAL ECOPOWER SA0,001-100,00 %
HAVILA SHIPPING ASA0,2900,00 %
HKSCAN OYJ2,215-0,67 %
HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS34,900+1,31 %
HYPEFACTORS A/S3,640+114,12 %
JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD0,2920,00 %
KAMUX OYJ13,260+0,30 %
KERLINK4,760-0,83 %
KI GROUP SPA--
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC0,0330,00 %
MAKHEIA GROUP0,2760,00 %
MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES LIMITED0,152-1,94 %
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT CO LTD3,6800,00 %
NEWLAT FOOD SPA5,870+0,86 %
NILORNGRUPPEN AB4,730-1,25 %
NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION13,9000,00 %
OREGE SA1,825-0,27 %
PHARNEXT3,750-2,22 %
POLYPLANK AB0,032+0,95 %
PROLOGUE SA0,388-3,48 %
QLIFE HOLDING AB3,730-1,32 %
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB0,065-1,51 %
SENSORION SA1,850+3,64 %
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION2,850+1,42 %
TRADEDOUBLER AB0,340-2,58 %
TRIBOO MEDIA SPA--
VIZSLA SILVER CORP--
ZETADISPLAY AB1,515-0,66 %
ZULEIKA GOLD LIMITED--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.