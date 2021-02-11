Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces today the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on January 22, 2021 (the "Tender Offer") (see Rallye's press release dated 22 January 2021) and extended until 10 February 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time), the purchase price of which has been set at 20% of the amount of the claim (see Rallye's press release dated 5 February 2021). Therefore, the discount rate applicable to the repurchased claims amounts to 80%.

Consequently and subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out below:

Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately 182.8m for a total repurchase price of approximately 36.6m reducing the total amount of its unsecured debt by approximately 146.2m; and

the total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the Annex.

It is furthermore reminded that completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye's safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye's press release dated 22 January 2021) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing.

In the coming days, Rallye will file a request with the Paris Commercial Court to amend its safeguard plan.

As an indication, it is anticipated that the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur at the beginning of April 2021.

Annex

Breakdown of Rallye's unsecured debt acquired under the Tender Offer Debt instruments Initial Pre-Tender

Offer amount Amount acquired under

the Tender Offer Post-Tender Offer

amount 2022 Notes (ISIN FR0012017903) 117,388,033 29,347,007 88,041,026 2020 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0341440326) 72,619,684 6,259,814 66,359,870 2021 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0011801596) 498,243,036 26,274,116 471,968,920 2023 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0013257557) 380,555,201 23,920,613 356,634,588 2024 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0398013778) 89,995,487 €14,224,010 75,771,477 Non-Dilutive Notes 2022 (ISIN FR0013215415) 218,293,768 39,074,583 179,219,185 Exchangeable Notes (ISIN FR0011567908) 5,075,180 1,842,956 3,232,224 Commercial Papers

(ISIN FR0125661951,

ISIN FR0125557555,

ISIN FR0125613697,

ISIN FR0125510067,

ISIN FR0125512758,

ISIN FR0125500134,

ISIN FR0125629693) 58,793,576 10,000,000 48,793,576 Claims secured by shares in subsidiaries other than Casino 133,166,690 133,166,690 Unsecured banking claims 223,551,297 31,288,250 192,263,047 Commercial claims 1,213,092 596,401 616,691 TOTAL 1,798,895,044 182,827,750 1,616,067,294 Total purchase price 36,565,550

