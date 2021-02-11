Regulatory News:
Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces today the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on January 22, 2021 (the "Tender Offer") (see Rallye's press release dated 22 January 2021) and extended until 10 February 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time), the purchase price of which has been set at 20% of the amount of the claim (see Rallye's press release dated 5 February 2021). Therefore, the discount rate applicable to the repurchased claims amounts to 80%.
Consequently and subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out below:
- Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately 182.8m for a total repurchase price of approximately 36.6m reducing the total amount of its unsecured debt by approximately 146.2m; and
- the total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the Annex.
It is furthermore reminded that completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye's safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye's press release dated 22 January 2021) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing.
In the coming days, Rallye will file a request with the Paris Commercial Court to amend its safeguard plan.
As an indication, it is anticipated that the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur at the beginning of April 2021.
Distribution of this document in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Those in possession of this document are required to obtain information themselves and to comply with all legal and regulatory restrictions
Annex
Debt instruments
Initial Pre-Tender
Amount acquired under
Post-Tender Offer
2022 Notes (ISIN FR0012017903)
117,388,033
29,347,007
88,041,026
2020 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0341440326)
72,619,684
6,259,814
66,359,870
2021 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0011801596)
498,243,036
26,274,116
471,968,920
2023 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0013257557)
380,555,201
23,920,613
356,634,588
2024 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0398013778)
89,995,487
€14,224,010
75,771,477
Non-Dilutive Notes 2022 (ISIN FR0013215415)
218,293,768
39,074,583
179,219,185
Exchangeable Notes (ISIN FR0011567908)
5,075,180
1,842,956
3,232,224
Commercial Papers
58,793,576
10,000,000
48,793,576
Claims secured by shares in subsidiaries other than Casino
133,166,690
133,166,690
Unsecured banking claims
223,551,297
31,288,250
192,263,047
Commercial claims
1,213,092
596,401
616,691
TOTAL
1,798,895,044
182,827,750
1,616,067,294
Total purchase price
36,565,550
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210006059/en/
Contacts:
Press contact:
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Aliénor MIENS 33 6 64 32 81 75 Alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com
Annelot Huijgen +33 6 22 93 03 19 Annelot.Huijgen@citigatedewerogerson.com