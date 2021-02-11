The fund is part of Tikehau Capital's private debt platform and will focus on corporate impact lending

The European Investment Fund is one of the main investors, using resources from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group has completed the first closing for its investment platform focused on impact lending, raising c. €100 million from the European Investment Fund, backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, an anchor investor alongside other key institutional investors.

Tikehau Capital intends to contribute to a sustainable European economy while providing investors with competitive returns by investing primarily in European SMEs which contribute to the sustainable economic transition in Europe through their offering, their resource management, or their processes.

The EIF-participation in the fund is made possible thanks to the support of the Investment Plan for Europe of the European Commission and is expected to facilitate the fundraising from other institutional investors, helping the fund to reach a target size of €350 million to €400 million.

In the midst of a pandemic radically transforming our economies and societies, this successful fundraising highlights the relevance of Tikehau Capital's impact lending strategy, which provides more favourable financing conditions such as lower interest rates to companies that meet their sustainability goals. The fund aims at contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to climate action, innovative growth, and social inclusion, which are priorities to move forward in the sustainable economic transition in Europe. The economic crisis caused by Covid-19 has made the need to urgently address these issues even more crucial.

Through an investment in Tikehau's impact lending fund, EIF aims at supporting Tikehau Capital's first impact fund in the private debt space, helping companies to move towards more sustainable operations and encouraging them to positively contribute to at least two out of five targeted SDGs as defined by the United Nations on an individual and tailor-made basis.

EIF seeks to support Tikehau Capital to foster more private capital towards the lower end of the market and create a catalytic effect in attracting new investors looking for investment opportunities for their SDGs allocations.

EIF Chief Executive Alain Godard declared: Through its Diversified debt funds division, EIF seeks to support alternative managers to foster more private capital towards the lower end of the market, with bespoke financing solutions. Our cooperation with Tikehau Capital with the support of EFSI demonstrates Europe's strong commitment to Social Development, in the broader context of the EU's green transition.

Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: "I am glad that with support from the Investment Plan for Europe, the EIF has invested in the Tikehau's impact lending fund, which focuses on creating a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The fund will make available new financing for European SMEs and contribute to promoting climate action, innovative growth and social inclusion important values that are at the heart of our European economy as well."

Nathalie Bleunven, head of Corporate Lending at Tikehau Capital, stated: We are thrilled to have the European Investment Fund at our side with a significant contribution to the fund. Our priority is to generate a positive social and environmental impact in addition to a financial return. The EIF's investment will be an important factor in ensuring the success of our impact lending fund. With respect to our strategy to align our interests with those of our investor partners, we have also committed our own balance sheet. I also would like to thank the other institutional investors for their commitment in the fund and for the trust they have placed in us."

Background information:

About the Investment Plan for Europe

The Investment Plan for Europe, is one of the European Commission's top priorities. It focuses on boosting investments to create jobs and growth by making smarter use of new and existing financial resources, removing obstacles to investment and providing visibility and technical assistance to investment projects. The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. It provides a first loss guarantee, allowing the EIB Group to invest in more, often riskier, projects. The projects and agreements approved for financing under the EFSI so far are expected to mobilise almost EUR 546.5 billion in investments and support more than 1.4 million start-ups and SMEs across all 27 Member States.

About the EIF

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €27.2 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2020) and shareholders' equity of €2.8 billion (at 30 June 2020). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers and working alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 570 people (at 30 June 2020) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices. Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext's regulated market in Paris, Compartment A (ISIN: FR0013230612; ticker: TKO.FP)

DISCLAIMER:

This document is not an offer to sell securities or to provide investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed. Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and the opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005983/en/

Contacts:

Press:

EIB Group:

Christophe Alix

c.alix@eib.org

Tel: +352 4379 84303

Mobile: +33 6 11 8130 99

Website: www.eib.org/press

Press Office: +352 4379 21000

press@eib.org

Follow us on Twitter @eif_eu

Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube RSS LinkedIn

Tikehau Capital:

Valérie Sueur

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 06 39 30

Image 7:

Florence Coupry Juliette Mouraret

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholder and Investor Contact:

Louis Igonet

Tel:+33 (0)1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com

Website:www.tikehaucapital.com