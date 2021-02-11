Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fractal Gaming Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, February 11, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fractal Gaming Group AB's shares (short name FRACTL) commences today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector and is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Fractal is a leading company in the premium segment of PC gaming products. The Company was founded in 2010 and its products are currently sold in more than 50 markets worldwide. Fractal is the market leader in premium PC cases in several geographic markets, for example in the Nordic region, is top two in Japan, and holds a top-three position globally. The Company also has a strong market position within power supply units, cooling products and fans for gaming computers. "We are really proud and happy about the large interest to invest in Fractal," said Hannes Wallin, CEO of Fractal. "Our listing at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is an important milestone that will contribute to our continued development. We have a clear strategy and plan to continue profitable growth including high quality products and services to a growing client base, expansion of new product categories, a spreading market and geographical expansion. I am happy to welcome all new shareholders to be part of our continued journey." "We are happy to welcome Fractal as they list on the First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to prove that we are the premier choice for growth companies, especially in sectors like gaming, cleantech and health care. We look forward to follow Fractal in their journey as a listed company." Fractal has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com