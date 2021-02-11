Anzeige
11.02.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fractal Gaming Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, February 11, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Fractal Gaming Group AB's shares (short name FRACTL) commences today on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector
and is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Fractal is a leading company in the premium segment of PC gaming products. The
Company was founded in 2010 and its products are currently sold in more than 50
markets worldwide. Fractal is the market leader in premium PC cases in several
geographic markets, for example in the Nordic region, is top two in Japan, and
holds a top-three position globally. The Company also has a strong market
position within power supply units, cooling products and fans for gaming
computers. 

"We are really proud and happy about the large interest to invest in Fractal,"
said Hannes Wallin, CEO of Fractal. "Our listing at Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market is an important milestone that will contribute to our continued
development. We have a clear strategy and plan to continue profitable growth
including high quality products and services to a growing client base,
expansion of new product categories, a spreading market and geographical
expansion. I am happy to welcome all new shareholders to be part of our
continued journey." 

"We are happy to welcome Fractal as they list on the First North Premier Growth
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We continue
to prove that we are the premier choice for growth companies, especially in
sectors like gaming, cleantech and health care. We look forward to follow
Fractal in their journey as a listed company." 

Fractal has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
