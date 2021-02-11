SDL helps support Alteryx's translation strategy

SDL, part of RWS Holdings plc, today announced that it is providing the industry's only end-to-end intelligent translation management solution to Alteryx, Inc., a leader in analytic process automation, to help meet its localization goal to centrally manage and easily translate any type of content across the business.

The SDL intelligent language solution combining SDL's translation management system, machine translation technology, and language services provides the capability to rapidly, efficiently, and cost-effectively translate any content across the organization from new software and product releases, to digital and traditional marketing material and post-sale support documentation.

"As Alteryx continues to scale globally, it is of the utmost importance that we keep up with rapidly changing business needs," said Stephanie Cardwell, Manager of Global Localization at Alteryx. "SDL will help support our long-term transformation goals as we look to continue our growth internationally."

Any team within Alteryx can now send content directly to SDL for translation, and once localized the content is shared with an internal reviewer or subject matter expert for final review. Content is then quickly published across the appropriate channels, including the company's website and online resource library.

"Industry leaders such as Alteryx need to provide global customers with the latest content and experiences in their own language," said Thomas Labarthe, President, RWS Language Services and Technology."This can become highly complex as your business grows and expands into international markets. Our end-to-end intelligent translation solution simplifies the whole process behind launching products, and engaging with global customers."

Given SDL's locally-based translation teams, Alteryx is able to leverage local knowledge and expertise when translating content for particular markets. This provides the ability to rapidly and easily enter new markets with its products and services, while ensuring that existing customers are consistently provided with high-quality content and experiences.

About SDL

SDL, the intelligent language and content company, was acquired by RWS Holdings plc in November 2020. The combination creates the leading language services and technology group in the world, serving 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide.

The group's specialist divisions combine the latest technology, proven processes and highly skilled staff to deliver complex services at each stage of the product lifecycle to meet the diverse needs of a global client base spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across a range of sectors including aerospace and defense, automotive, chemical, government, medical, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications.

With headquarters in the UK, RWS is publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

