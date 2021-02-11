Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OncoZenge AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (54/21)

On request of OncoZenge AB, company registration number 559261-9968, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 12, 2021. Shares Short name: ONCOZ -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,856,622 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504097 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216185 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559261-9968 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46704105395.