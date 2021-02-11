The developer said it installed and commissioned seven solar rooftops in just three months despite Covid-19 travel restrictions.Singaporean clean power developer Sunseap has said it installed and connected seven rooftop solar systems with a total generation capacity of 23.2 MWp to the Vietnamese grid in just three months last year. Having secured a feed-in tariff (FIT) under the FIT 2 regime, which ran from April to the end of December, Sunseap yesterday said it installed almost 60,000 panels plus 370 inverters on factory and warehouse rooftops in southern provinces including Ba Ria Vung Tau, ...

