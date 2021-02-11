Tungsten's H121 results in December showed resilience in a difficult period and the group is making progress in implementing its strategy. New products are gaining traction, a reshaped salesforce is building a promising pipeline and partnerships are in place or under discussion to provide complementary services, broaden the reach of the network and create new channels to market. COVID-19 causes uncertainty over prospective transaction-related revenues, but may also act as a prompt for potential customers to digitise their invoice handling.

