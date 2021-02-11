Checkit saw better-than-expected performance in Q421 and closed the year ahead of our forecasts. In FY21, Checkit Connect grew 13% y-o-y on a pro-forma (PF) basis while Checkit BEMS saw business rebound in H2 after lockdown restrictions in the construction sector were relaxed. The company made good progress with its strategy to build its subscription contract base: recurring revenue grew to 39% of FY21 revenue, up from 30% for FY21 PF. We have revised our forecasts to reflect better-than-expected trading in FY21 and the recent acquisition of Tutela in the US.

