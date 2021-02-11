HPE GreenLake selected to bring cloud speed, agility and scalability to Lineas' IT Infrastructure

Europe's largest private rail freight operator chooses HPE GreenLake and HPE Nimble Storage dHCI to drive the development of a high-performing sustainable transport system

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Lineas, the largest private rail freight operator in Europe, has selected HPE to provide next-generation IT infrastructure in an as-a-service model to support their transformation from a conventional freight company into a high-performing, efficient and sustainable transport system for the European logistics industry. The HPE Nimble Storage dHCI solution, delivered with HPE GreenLake, provides Lineas with an agile and easy to manage platform that enables the company to respond to its customers' needs for increased delivery quality and faster IT resource deployment.

Headquartered in Belgium, Lineas offers premium rail products and total door-to-door logistics solutions across Europe. The company's previous IT infrastructure and technology operated in a traditional, siloed environment and was reaching its limit in terms of sizing and performance. The platform also required the implementation of a disaster recovery system mode to ensure Lineas' business continuity.

Lineas chose HPE as its technology and service partner to boost performance, drive efficiency and ensure that its infrastructure was ready to support business growth, as the company looked to expand into new markets and industries. HPE was the ideal partner, as it offered the right mix of infrastructure and an as-a-service model that met Lineas' increased demands for flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency with pay-per-use billing and need for additional capacity when required.

"We were looking to enter new markets to drive growth across our business and needed a complete technology infrastructure that is uniquely tailored to our needs with a scalable pay-per-use as-a-service model," said Maurice Peterse, Head of IT Infrastructure Service Management at Lineas. "We expect the new infrastructure generate optimizations for our organization and bring even greater value to our end-customers. "

The end-to-end HPE solution and migration services, delivered by HPE Pointnext Technology Services, are built from the ground up and delivered through HPE GreenLake. The as-a-service solution delivers direct value to the business enabling new projects that take advantage of the internet of things, artificial intelligence and machine learning such as improving operational efficiency through better track and tracing of the wagons and locomotives.

The HPE GreenLake as-a-service solution is based on HPE Nimble Storage disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) which is designed from the ground up to deliver the HCI experience, but with more flexibility and better resiliency and performance than traditional HCI. The solution designed for Lineas supports virtualized workloads, client virtualization, database workloads, DevOps Kubernetes and S3 scalable storage services, based on Scality with HPE Apollo 4200 Gen10 Server. This environment is automated and orchestrated by HPE OneView, while the operations and management are handled by HPE InfoSight, the industry's most advanced AI for infrastructure.

"We are delighted to join Lineas on its journey to modernizing its operations with HPE Storage solutions, and opening up to new opportunities and markets," said Bart Wellens (Country Lead Services, Consumption Growth) at HPE. "The HPE GreenLake deployment provides delivery reliability, financial predictability and operational flexibility and delivers direct value to Lineas to ensure their expansion ambitions are realized.

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as a service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, and storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4 billion USD in total contract value, over 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake, and more than 1000 customers in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Lineas

Lineas is the largest private rail freight operator in Europe with headquarters in Belgium and sites in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. The company's mission is to offer such superior rail products and services that customers shift the transport of their goods from road to rail, thereby improving their supply chain while decreasing their negative impact on climate, mobility and air pollution. Lineas' flagship product is the Green Xpress Network, which provides daily, fast and reliable rail connections between major European hubs, combining different types of cargo into one train. The GXN offering was launched in 2014 and now has over 20 connections.

Lineas employs over 2.100 people and owns a fleet of 250 locomotives and 7.000 wagons. The company's shareholders are independent private equity group Argos Wityu together with Lineas management (90%), and SFPI/FPIM, a financial institution working in name of the Belgian Federal Government (10%).

For more information, visit: www.lineas.net

About HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.

For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

