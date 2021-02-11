SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy to Present at the Richmond Club Online Small-Cap Investor Conference on February 24

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company", "we" or "SPI"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced the company's executives will present at the Richmond Club online small-cap investor conference on February 24, 2021.

The company will discuss SPI Energy's recent achievements in solar and EVs, upcoming milestones, and growth outlook.

To register for this event, please click here https://richmondclub.com/rcevents

About The Richmond Club

The Richmond Club is celebrating its 21st year of helping its 653 registered Investment Advisor members profit from investing in undervalued, high growth companies which it selects. The Richmond Index has grown at the rate of 19.16% annual growth since inception in June 2005. This compares favorably when benchmarked against the S&P 500 which grew at 6.96% during the same period. Richmond members are a mix of registered Investment Advisors, fund managers, analysts and members of the media. The Richmond Club also uses digital marketing on Facebook, Google, Twitter and LinkedIn to showcase the company presentations to further increase investor exposure. The secret to the Richmond Club's success is twofold. The Richmond Club:

1. Selects quality, undervalued, high growth potential companies and

2. Expands the shareholder base of these companies by showcasing them to the Richmond Club's 653 members and other investors through monthly online investor conferences and digital marketing. This investor exposure not only helps to expand a company's shareholder base, it also increases trading liquidity and puts upward pressure on the stock price.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

Contact:

IR Department

ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChipCompanies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629244/SPI-Energy-to-Present-at-the-Richmond-Club-Online-Small-Cap-Investor-Conference-on-February-24