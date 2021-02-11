Solar manufacturer Premier Energies is setting up a factory in Telangana with an annual cell and module production capacity of 750 MW. The fab will be equipped to produce large-format panels with wafer sizes up to 210mm.Telangana-based solar manufacturer and engineering, procurement and construction services contractor Premier Energies has announced its new integrated solar cell and module factory will start production within two months. The facility, at Electronic City, near Hyderabad's airport, is a 25-acre greenfield project. Built for INR483 crore ($66.3 million), the plant will have an annual ...

