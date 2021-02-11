Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
Starke Kurschance! Der ganz große Durchbruch: “Nur noch staunen”
11.02.2021 | 10:41
First North Denmark: NPinvestor.com A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN                              Name

DK0060827269            NPINVESTOR.COM



The company is is given observation status because the company in its annual
report informs that if the company in a short term does not find a solution
that ensures the necessary working capital, for instance by external capital
infusion or sale of assets to ensure the continued operation and development as
going concern, there is a risk for the group to shut down completely or
partially. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 10 February 2021 .

______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
