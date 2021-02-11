First North Denmark: NPinvestor.com A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060827269 NPINVESTOR.COM The company is is given observation status because the company in its annual report informs that if the company in a short term does not find a solution that ensures the necessary working capital, for instance by external capital infusion or sale of assets to ensure the continued operation and development as going concern, there is a risk for the group to shut down completely or partially. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 10 February 2021 . ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.