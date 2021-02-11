Sampo plc: Sampo's Nomination and Remuneration Committee's proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 February 2021 at 12:05 pm

Sampo's Nomination and Remuneration Committee's proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 May 2021 that the number of Board members remain unchanged and that eight members be elected to the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, Fiona Clutterbuck, Georg Ehrnrooth, Jannica Fagerholm, Johanna Lamminen, Risto Murto and Björn Wahlroos be re-elected for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members Antti Mäkinen is not available for re-election. The Committee proposes that Markus Rauramo be elected as a new member to the Board.

Markus Rauramo was born in 1968 and has a Master of Social Sciences degree from the University of Helsinki. He has made a long career in energy sector as well as pulp and paper industry and is currently the President and CEO of Fortum Corporation. He started in this position in July 2020. Rauramo's complete CV is enclosed to this proposal.

The proposal is in compliance with Sampo plc's Board Diversity Policy. All the proposed Board members have been determined to be independent of the company and its major shareholders under the rules of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020.

The CVs of all persons proposed as Board members are available at www.sampo.com/board .

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that the Board members elect Björn Wahlroos from among its number as the Chair of the Board and Jannica Fagerholm as its Vice Chair. It is proposed that Christian Clausen, Risto Murto and Björn Wahlroos (Chair) be elected to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as Fiona Clutterbuck, Georg Ehrnrooth, Jannica Fagerholm (Chair), Johanna Lamminen and Markus Rauramo be elected to the Audit Committee. The compositions of the Committees fulfil the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020's requirement for independence.

SAMPO PLC

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

For more information, please contact:

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com









ANNEX

CV of Markus Rauramo

CV 11 February 2021

Markus Rauramo

Born 1968



CURRENT POSITION

Fortum Corporation

• President and CEO



EDUCATION

University of Helsinki

• M. Soc.Sc. (Economics and political history)



CAREER

Fortum Corporation

• Chief Financial Officer 2017-2020, 2012-2014

• Acting CEO 2013

• Executive Vice President, City Solutions 2016-2017

• Executive Vice President, Heat, Electricity Sales and Solutions 2014-2016

Stora Enso Oyj

• CFO and Member of the GET 2008-2012

• SVP Group Treasurer 2004-2008

• VP Strategy and Investments 2001-2004

• VP Head of Funding 1999-2001

• Various finance positions 1993-1999

POSITIONS OF TRUST

Uniper SA

• Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board 2018-

Teollisuuden Voima Oyj

• Chairman of the Board 2013-

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

• Board Member 2011-2020, Vice Chairman 2020-4 March 2021