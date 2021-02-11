Regulatory News:

The 1st part of the agreement between the two groups concerns segmented advertising on the channels of M6 Group (Paris:MMT)and constitutes a new step in the digitalization of the TV media. In strict compliance with personal data regulations, this agreement will allow advertisers to combine the power and quality of the TV media with the targeting capabilities offered by Orange (geographic data, household composition, TV usage) and thus optimize the performance of their campaign.

The 2nd part of the agreement, in force since January 2021, concerns the renewal of the distribution of audiovisual services of M6 Group on Orange TV. It allows all Orange subscribers to continue to benefit from M6 Group's channels, associated non-linear services and enhanced features reserved for distributors' offers (previews, extended non-linear broadcast windows, innovative features). This agreement also provides for the implementation of new services which will allow Orange subscribers to benefit from non-linear content without advertising and to watch football matches in 4K, including "Euro 2020".

The two parts of this agreement illustrate the desire of the two groups to offer ever richer and more personalized television experiences for the benefit of the public and advertisers.

I am very happy with this agreement signed with Orange, which first and foremost underlines the attachment of Orange and its subscribers to the content of M6 Group. It also constitutes a new step in our relationship around segmented television advertising, which represents an important axis in the development of the TV media at the service of advertisers. Nicolas de Tavernost Chairman of the Executive Board of M6 Group

Fabienne Dulac, CEO of Orange France, adds: Orange welcomes this agreement, the latest fruit of Orange's long-standing relationship with M6 Group. Segmented advertising is an important vector of value creation for our two entities, and more relevant and better targeted recommendations for our clients. Thanks to this agreement, our subscribers will also be able to benefit from innovative and enriched features. Through the alliance of the network and the Orange offer and the programs and services of M6 Group, we remain faithful to our ambition: to provide all our customers with the best digital uses

