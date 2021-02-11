Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 7.0 metres at 6.0 g/t Gold and 3.4 metres at 9.7 g/t Gold at Sunday Creek in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from five further drill holes (MDDSC006-10) from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. All holes were drilled at the historic Gladys mine area. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

Highlights:

Diamond drillhole MDDSC0010 intersected 7.0 metres @ 6.0 g/t gold from 72.4 metres including 2.0 metres @ 18.5 g/t gold from 73.9 metres and 3.4 metres @ 9.7 g/t gold from 97.9 metres including 0.3 metres @ 72.9 g/t gold from 101.0 metres while testing the down dip extensions of the historic Gladys mine area. Antimony results are awaited. (Tables 1-3, Figures 1 and 2).

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "Sunday Creek continues to deliver with our first results from the Gladys mine area. Encouragingly the deepest hole, MDDSC010, reported here contains the best result reported to date from Gladys, and is reflective of drilling now testing below historic mined areas. Mawson has now drilled strong gold results from three individual sheeted vein structures: Apollo, Central and now Gladys. All areas remain open towards depth. Additionally, significant strike potential remains untested over 500 metres between and below historic mines, before we consider stepping out into the 11 kilometre historic mine trend."

At Sunday Creek, historic gold mining occurred between 1880-1920 over a greater than 11 kilometre trend. Drilling during 1990-2000s focused on shallow, previously mined surface workings, covering an area of 100 metres in width, 800 metres length but, only to 80 metres average depth. As such, the entire field remains open along strike and to depth.

Within this, Gladys was the longest worked field on the historic project in the late 1800s and early 1900s, extending over 110 metres in a series of sheeted stibnite-rich veins, predominately hosted within a cataclastic faulted siltstone. Variable amounts of felsic dyke are present, but mineralization is not as intimately associated with the dykes compared to other areas on the project (ie the Apollo mine area).

A series of historic shallow aircore holes tested Gladys in the mid-1990s. Mawson results are in keeping with or exceed the shallow drillholes that tested oxide mineralization (Figure 2). Better historic results include:

CRC028: 19 metres @ 2.7 g/t Au from 6 metres

CRC026: 8 metres @ 6.3 g/t Au from 9 metres

CRC006: 13 metres @ 3.4 g/t Au from 17 metres

CRC007: 15 metres @ 2.9 g/t Au from 7 metres

Five diamond drill holes (MDDSC006-10) from Gladys are reported here (Tables 1-3, Figure 1):

MDDSC006, drilled 50 metres up dip from MDDSC010, intersected 0.6 metres @ 4.4% antimony, with no gold returning in assay, despite the presence of visible gold being noted.

drilled 50 metres NW from MDDSC010, intersected a broad zones of lower grade gold, with the best result being 1.7m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 67 metres. Antimony results are awaited. MDDSC0010 intersected 7.0 metres @ 6.0 g/t gold from 72.4 metres including 2.0 metres @ 18.5 g/t gold from 73.9 metres and 3.4 metres @ 9.7 g/t gold from 97.9 metres including 0.3 metres @ 72.9 g/t gold from 101.0 metres while testing the down dip extensions of the historic Gladys mine area. Antimony results are awaited.

Mineralization at Sunday Creek is hosted in late-Silurian to early-Devonian-aged shales and siltstones containing a series of dykes of felsic-intermediate composition. Gold is concentrated mainly in and around the EW to NE-SW trending felsic dykes, within predominately NW oriented brittle multiple sheeted veins and cataclastic zones. Individual high-grade quartz-stibnite veins at Apollo and Golden Dyke, and cataclastic zones at Gladys were the focus of historical mining at Sunday Creek. These zones have been proven to continue to depth by Mawson. Broader vein-hosted and cataclastic mineralization grading less than 15 g/t gold appears untouched by the historic miners.

Mawson has now drilled strong gold results from multiple sheeted vein structures within a 200 metre by 150m area (Figure 1) with over 500 metres strike to test between historic mines, before drilling will step out to test the broader 11 kilometre historic mine trend. Better results from individual structures include:

Apollo (ie: drill hole MDDSC005: 4.2 metres @ 3.4 g/t gold from 88.0 metres and 11.8 metres @ 3.1 g/t gold from 123.7 metres ),

), Central (ie: drillhole MDDSC002: 5.0 metres @ 5.2 g/t gold from 53.8 metres and 21.0 metres @ 3.4 g/t gold from 109.0 metres ) and now

) and now Gladys (ie: drillhole MDDSC0010: 7.0 metres @ 6.0 g/t gold from 72.4 metres including 2.0 metres @ 18.5 g/t gold from 73.9 metres and 3.4 metres @ 9.7 g/t gold from 97.9 metres including 0.3 metres @ 72.9 g/t gold from 101.0 metres).

Mawson has now completed twelve drill holes (MDDSC001-012) with one hole in progress (MDDSC0013A) and one hole abandoned (MDDSC0013) for 1,955.4 metres at the Sunday Creek gold. Drilling continues. Assays from 10 out of the 12 completed holes have been released. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) have been completed.

Technical and Environmental Background

Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness. Gold-only intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold over a 2.5 metre width except on the edge of calculated intervals where 1 metre @ >2.0 g/t gold was applied. No upper cut-off was applied.

A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis use aqua regia digest and ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

None of the historic drill data quoted have been independently verified at this time. These historical data have not been verified by Mawson and are quoted for information purposes only. Assay techniques for gold and antimony are unknown.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Hudson (FAusMM), Chairman and CEO for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

