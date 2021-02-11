Radiko Holdings Corp.: Radiko CEO Publishes Open Letter to Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Radiko Holdings (CSE:RDKO) (the "Company") CEO Steve Gormley publishes an open letter to Shareholders.

To Our Valued Shareholders,

Last month I shared with you our outlook on the year ahead and took the opportunity to provide key updates on Radiko developments.

Over the past few weeks many of you have been asking about the status of our first harvest with the new premium genetics at the Carson City facility. Jeff Malinovitz and team are currently finishing the trimming and product testing is already underway. We expect to have test results by the end of next week. Here are a few pictures of the product, which is exceeding our expectations for quality.

Suffice it to say, 2021 so far has shown itself to be an unprecedented year for the cannabis industry and for Radiko Holdings. Legislative reform is moving swiftly at the local and federal levels. Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden have been aggressively driving the agenda on ending cannabis prohibition as well as promoting social equity in the industry. We are seeing a notable resurgence in M&A activity, partnerships and new distribution deals. Pricing for equities in the sector has reflected the strong interest being demonstrated by retail investors - with Tilray stock more than doubling in just 3 days, on pace for its highest close since April 2019.

Lastly, thank you to those who were able to join our live digital event last week. It was great to connect in this type of interactive forum, and the exchange was valuable for our team as well. We hope to have more opportunities like these on a regular basis moving forward.

Thank you for joining us on this incredible adventure. Stay tuned for updates as they come.

Regards,

Steve Gormley

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

For further information:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

Radiko Holdings Corp.

12655 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Media Inquiries: media@radikoholdings.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The links to sources for information, articles or studies are included in this Press Release as an inactive textual reference for reference purposes only and the information, articles or studies are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" relating to the operations of the Company and its business prospects within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: Radiko Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629258/Radiko-CEO-Publishes-Open-Letter-to-Shareholders