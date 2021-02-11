Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 4, 2021 it added Nature's Fare Markets ("Nature's Fare") to its list of trusted retailers. Nature's Fare is a retail chain that operates in British Columbia, Canada, and is most popular amongst wellness conscious consumers for trusted, natural products.

Nature's Fare is Canada's first certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. They are committed to responsible and sustainable products, making it an excellent fit for Urban Juve. Nature's Fare has seven locations across BC.

Better Plant's Urban Juve Expands Distribution into New Canadian Retail Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/74199_cdbb6b2784c04b24_001full.jpg

"We are excited about bringing on Urban Juve products," says Lisa Ramsay, Vitamin Manager at Nature's Fare in White Rock, BC. "The natural plant-based hyaluronic acid in their Skin Awakening Serum is something our customers have been seeking out, and not something we have seen before."

Ecotrend Ecologics ("Ecotrend") is Urban Juve's Canadian distributor and has proven itself to be an excellent fit with the brand. Ecotrend is also a certified B Corporation, in addition to being Climate Smart certified. Climate Smart is a government-approved program that requires a detailed assessment of all aspects of a company's climate footprint. It is the only company in the Health and Wellness industry in Canada that has committed itself to this level of environmental stewardship. Ecotrend manages over 2500 natural health retailers and over 2500 professional accounts.

Urban Juve is currently available in select locations in over 50 retail stores across Canada, including Pharmasave, Nesters Market, online wellness giant Vitasave.ca, and La Moisson's flagship store.

La Moisson, a high integrity natural health store in Quebec City, now carries the entire line of Urban Juve products. This demonstrates La Moisson's belief in the product's quality and shelf appeal.

"Urban Juve packaging is fully compliant in Quebec, which makes us well-positioned to take on the French-Canadian natural health and beauty product market with the help of our Ecotrend reps in this region," says Amber Allen, Head of Sales for Better Plant.

The Company is also committed to building a strong educational foundation and identifies as a wellness education brand. It accomplishes this through providing distributors and retailers with ongoing high-level product training and wellness education.

Urban Juve products are available at www.urbanjuve.com. For Canadian purchasing inquiries contact: marketing.manager@ecotrend.ca.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary in use from pain treatment to disease prevention to skin care, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also owns approximately 28.6% of NeonMind.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

