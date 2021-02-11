TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: Charge Enterprises Inc Adds CTO

Fills key technology role, complementing product team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), today announced it has named Alex Tchmoutine as Chief Technology Officer.

Andrew Fox, Charge Enterprises's Founder & CEO, commented, "Alex Tchmoutine's role as Chief Technology officer is crucial to ensuring the development of a smart and sophisticated technology behind our growing footprint, complementing our existing tech and product teams to build a world class entity that can bring the most ambitious plans to market. We're thrilled to have Alex rejoin the team, his skill and experience make him a great fit, and we welcome him back to Charge. I know he is going to do a phenomenal job."

Mr. Tchmoutine comes to Charge Enterprises from Mr Fox's previous company; Olympus Insurance Company, a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, insurance provider. Previously, he was President & Principal Consultant at Ontario, Canada based 3SC Group Incorporated, where he worked as an independent consultant and contractor developing, leading projects and architecting software solutions for companies. Mr. Tchmoutine commented, "I could not be more excited to join Charge Enterprises on their journey, Andrew has shown fearless leadership in the past and I am confident that we will charge to new levels going forward."

Mr. Tchmoutine graduated from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (State University) and received a Master's Degree in Information Technology, Management Systems from Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and transportation. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE

With three distinct divisions.

Charge communications, with a strategy offering Unified Communication as a Service ( UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service ( CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades. Charge Infrastructure, addresses last mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to cities globally

Charge Transport, with a strategy of building out new delivery routes globally, adding electrification and autonomous capability to deliver 10's of millions of parcels a day whilst constantly innovating and utilising our shared resources.

We operate our current business through a number of subsidiaries which we have recently acquired and/or formed.

Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

ccapaccio@lhai.com

212.838.3777

SOURCE: TransWorld Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629057/Charge-Enterprises-Inc-Adds-CTO