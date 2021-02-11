Mobiquity Technologies Encourages Greater Transparency for Data Privacy

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / The biggest trend in advertising for 2021 will certainly be an expansion of privacy and data transparency. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, is seeking to stay one step ahead of the market with the release of the Advangelists "Why This Ad?" feature.

"Why This Ad?" was created to provide more transparency to people receiving targeted advertising across all their devices. Each ad served by Advangelists will include a small icon that allows a person receiving the ad to click and learn more about why and how the ad was directed at their web browser or app. Audience data that was used to target the ad will be visible to the end-user including age, location, demographics, and interest segmentation. Options for removing the ads and resetting the targeting protocols will also be available.

Should a large number of members of an audience opt-out of a given target segment, Advangelists will notify the Advertiser so they can better refine their audience segmentation and/or messaging accordingly.

"The current industry programs designed to provide more data transparency do not go far enough to inform the customer or the advertiser," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "The unique ability to use the data to inform better advertising has been a missing feature of the AdChoices and Google products currently available. It seemed obvious that if a customer is telling you they either don't fit your desired audience or are not interested in your product, an advertiser should not only be required to comply, but learn from this valuable interaction."

"Why This Ad?" will be a free feature added to all new Advangelists campaigns starting later this month. In an effort to promote better transparency, advertisers on the Advangelists platform will be required to opt-out of inclusion of this functionality. "CCPA, GDPR, and similar legislation in both domestic and international markets will certainly continue to expand," concluded Julia. "We want to encourage more transparency for consumers and brands alike, even if it means addressing the challenge one banner at a time."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact press@mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Related Images

Related Links

Advangelists website

SOURCE: Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629247/Mobiquity-Technologies-Encourages-Greater-Transparency-for-Data-Privacy