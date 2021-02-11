Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Expands R&D Program to Address US$28 Billion Hypertension Market with Addition of Two Human Clinical Studies

Hypertension program evaluating effectiveness of DehydraTECH-processed CBD now consists of three human clinical studies and two animal studies

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces significant progress in its 2021 applied research and development (R&D) program with additional focus on hypertension.

"Over 1.1 billion people suffer from hypertension," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "Pending successful completion of Lexaria's study programs, we intend to pursue opportunities for growth through strategic partnerships with leading companies active in the hypertension drug or CBD pharmaceutical marketplaces."

DehydraTECH-CBD For Hypertension

The overall 2021 Lexaria hypertension program now consists of a total of five studies, three of which were described in the Company's announcement on February 1, 2021 and updated here (HYPER-A21-1, HYPER-A21-2, and HYPER-H21-1), and two new additions, which are announced now for the first time (HYPER-H21-2 and HYPER-H21-3).

Study design for the Company's planned animal studies HYPER-A21-1 and HYPER-A21-2 has been completed, and delivery of the formulations to be tested to the third-party laboratories in good condition has been confirmed. Dosing remains on schedule, and is expected to begin in late February or early March.

HYPER-H21-1 as previously announced, and the new additions, HYPER-H21-2 and HYPER-H21-3, are each randomized, double-blinded human clinical studies to take place in Europe. Study design for HYPER-H21-1 is complete and university hospital and ethics board approvals have been received. Subject dosing for HYPER-H21-1 will begin after shipment of the clinical test articles to the clinical site is completed, pending regulatory clearances for importation as previously announced.

HYPER-H21-2 has been added to the Lexaria hypertension program due to the increasing importance that this work could have on Lexaria's commercial prospects. This study is designed to monitor ambulatory blood pressure during a 24-hour period after subject dosing, with subjects wearing portable devices that will record blood pressure at 30-minute and 60-minute intervals. Volunteers will visit the laboratory three times and receive either a placebo or a 150mg dose of DehydraTECH-CBD, three times daily. The results of this study will contribute to the understanding of the effectiveness of patented DehydraTECH-processed CBD as a potential novel anti-hypertensive agent through the course of a full day of monitoring, which is expected to be complementary to the shorter-term monitoring in HYPER-H21-1. Study design for HYPER-H21-2 is complete and university hospital and ethics board approvals are pending, following which the Company will be able to provide additional details on expected timing of commencement of subject recruitment and dosing.

HYPER-H21-3 is also a double-blinded, placebo controlled, randomized human clinical study that has been added to Lexaria's hypertension program to complement the data set the Company intends to build. This study is designed to monitor effectiveness of a 300 mg dose of DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo on blood pressure in volunteers under conditions of hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction. Data from this study may demonstrate utility of DehydraTECH-CBD for blood pressure reduction in circumstances where pulmonary edema/hypertension results as occurs, for instance, when people travel to high altitude regions of the world. Study design for HYPER-H21-3 is complete and university hospital and ethics board applications are under development and should be submitted shortly. Once approvals are received the Company will be able to provide details on timing of executing this study.

The five studies in Lexaria's 2021 hypertension program are expected to generate data required to further support the validity of using DehydraTECH-processed CBD as a potential hypertension treatment across various applications. Lexaria has received 18 granted patents internationally, including issuances in the European Union and Australia specifically to use DehydraTECH-processed CBD to treat heart disease.

DehydraTECH with Antivirals for COVID-19

As referenced in Lexaria's announcements on December 22, 2020 and February 1, 2021, VIRAL-C21-3 study is designed to evaluate the relative antiviral activity of certain DehydraTECH formulations in an effort to kill the virus in an established cell culture model of SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. This study protocol design is now complete and commencement of the laboratory work is expected in March, as previously announced.

Lexaria relies on applied R&D programs to generate confirmatory results and data evidencing improved drug delivery characteristics that enable pursuit of commercial opportunities and/or corporate relationships. As such, Lexaria considers these applied R&D studies to be a vital early step in establishing commercial relationships with potential industry partners to utilize DehydraTECH within their existing product lines or in the development of new product lines.

Applied R&D studies often also provide test data that support existing patent applications and, at times, produce data that could support additional new patent applications. (Under Lexaria's identification protocols, "A21" designates a 2021 animal study, whereas "H21" designates a 2021 human study and "C21" designates a cell culture study.)

All studies referenced within this press release are fully funded from existing Company resources

