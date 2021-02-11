Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX: JAG) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day III ("VID III") February 17-18, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mr. Hashim Ahmed, the CFO and Mr. Jonathan Victor Hill the VP of Exploration will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:30 am EST, February 18, 2021. VID III is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID III, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere2/series_summit.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 102,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

