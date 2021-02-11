Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE:6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Duane Andersen as Permitting Manager for the Independence project. Mr. Andersen will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the permitting process for the Independence project and will work closely with the Company's consultants EM Strategies and Dyer Engineering.

Mr. Andersen has over 40 years of technical, regulatory and compliance experience in the mining industry having most recently been a major contributor in the permitting process for the HudBay Minerals Inc. Rosemont copper project in Arizona, containing a proven and probable reserve of 5.3 billion pounds of copper and 79 million ounces of silver. Prior to that, Duane was part of the team involved in the permitting process for the Hycroft Mine in Nevada, containing a proven and probable reserve of 12 million ounces of gold and 481 million ounces of silver. He is the founder and principal of Duane Andersen & Associates.

Rosemont mineral reserve source: "NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study Updated Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve and Financial Estimates Rosemont Project Pima County, Arizona, USA For HudBay Minerals Inc. Dated: March 30, 2017 Prepared by: C Meagher". Hycroft mineral reserve source:" Technical Report Summary Heap Leaching Feasibility Study Hycroft Project Winnemucca, Nevada, USA Prepared For: Hycroft Mining Corporation Dated: July 31, 2019 Prepared by: S. Newman, R.F. DeLong, B. Miller Clarkson, T. Carew and M. Hartmann".

"We are very excited to have Duane join our team." commented Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. "His extensive experience in permitting projects in the US fits well with our plan to fast track the Independence project to the PEA stage during 2021."

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), President and Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Christos Doulis, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.647.924.1083 Email: christos@goldenindependence.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74157