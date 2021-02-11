KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America Partners with UK and Barbados Based Tokenise International to Develop Verifiable Identity Credentials for Regulated Tokenized Securities Stock Exchange

Agreement will help fuel Liquid Avatar's expansion to the UK and Caribbean.

TORONTO, CA and LONDON, UK and ST. MICHAELS, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) (the "Company", "KABN North America" or "KABN NA") (www.kabnsystemsna.com), a North American Fintech solutions company specializing in empowering individuals to manage, control and generate value from their biometrically verified Self Sovereign Identity ("SSI") through its Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an initial agreement with the Gibraltar holding company of London, UK and St. Michael's, Barbados based Tokenise International Limited ("Tokenise") (www.tokenise.io), a multi-jurisdictional regulated financial services organization.

Together, the Companies are working on initiatives to integrate Liquid Avatar with Tokenise and issue verifiable identity credentials to account holders and to use these credentials to gain access to Tokenise financial and brokerage services and other related platforms, starting in the UK and Barbados.

Tokenise operates Kession Capital Limited, a London-based broker dealer that is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Tokenise offers issuers and investors the ability to tokenize crowdfunding programs through the purchase, sale, and exchange of blockchain based securities. Kession also acts as a UK conduit to the Tokenise Stock Exchange, a fully regulated stock exchange in Barbados providing global primary issuance and secondary market trading, promoting financial inclusion and asset diversification, and focusing exclusively on tokenized securities and Tokenise Brokerage to support the onboarding efforts of global investors. Tokenise is also exploring expansion opportunities into Canada.

With Digital Identity applications addressable to up to 100% of the online market, the financial services market is a primary opportunity for Liquid Avatar's Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem announced earlier this month. By accessing a biometrically enabled verifiable identity credential that a user can store in their Liquid Avatar wallet, Tokenise will be able to verify and validate customers allowing them to securely and safely access their accounts based on their known and verified digital identity. The program is expected to commence by early Q3 2021.

Tokenise provides customers and blockchain based issuers with a safe, secure, and regulated supported environment to purchase and exchange securities and is considered to be the first global digital Self Regulated Organization ("SRO") to focus exclusively on tokenized products.

The Tokenise Stock Exchange will support a wide range of company and program listings including but not limited to tokenized real estate, art, collectibles, businesses and enterprises, celebrity and influencer ventures, cannabis and potentially psychedelics initiatives, digital currency ETFs, and other digitized assets.

"With the rise in awareness and acceptance of digital currencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum and other Altcoins, it naturally follows that investors will want to investigate and potentially invest in blockchain based securities and Tokenise is eager to support this global, growing opportunity," said Mike Kessler, CEO, Tokenise International Limited. "The Liquid Avatar platform and its verifiable identity credential provides Tokenise with a potentially effective and efficient way to continuously verify our customers and afford them increased security and safety to manage their digitized assets."

Liquid Avatar will be releasing its live, open beta app globally in Google Play and Apple App Store on February 18, 2021, subject to all final approvals. Liquid Avatar will launch in phases, as the Company prepares and tests additional service and program offerings to make it easier for users to become familiar with the Liquid Avatar platform, Self Sovereign Identity and Verifiable Credentials.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Tokenise to support their growing global needs for customer verification and validation and account authentication," said David Lucatch, CEO, KABN North America. "We believe that by linking Liquid Avatar and verifiable identity credentials, users can use their biometrics and digital credentials to sign in and access their accounts from multiple devices anywhere in the world, potentially providing increased protection of their digital information and valuables."

Liquid Avatar, available at no cost to consumers, makes it easy for individuals to start and maintain the process of managing their SSI/digital identity while giving users the ability to share it with their friends, family, colleagues, and others easily, safely, and cryptographically secure through biometrically enabled Self Sovereign Identity tools and services.

The Liquid Avatar platform allows users to create high quality digital icon representations of the various facets of their online personalities and identity, which can be used to easily share what they want, when they want, and with whom they want. Liquid Avatar users will also be able to create digital wallets to manage and store a wide range of verifiable identity and access credentials, and to take their conventional identity online, allowing users to prove themselves as easily and effectively as they do in the "physical world".

As a verified platform, an individual user of Liquid Avatar can only have one account (with possibly multiple digital personas) which potentially reduces the ability for bad actors to create bots and fake accounts. Liquid Avatar users know that when they use and interact with other Liquid Avatar users, they are dealing with real, known people.

Liquid Avatar users are able to select from 1000's of combinations of facial features to create their perfect digital representations of themselves - all at no cost. Users can also visit the Liquid Avatar Marketplace (www.liquidavatarmarketplace.com) if they are interested in purchasing custom icons from leading pop-culture, anime, and comic book artists. In the future, users will also be able to upload certain personalized images and logos to represent their avatars.

While Liquid Avatar is free to consumers and KABN and Liquid Avatar never sells or rents data, the Company believes that verified, known users can create increased value for themselves and select marketers and vendors as they look to reach real people and not fake users or bots. Through the Liquid Avatar platform and approved, permission-based communications, Liquid Avatar will offer up value-based opportunities users can select. At the same time, Liquid Avatar partners who want to reach real, known users will be willing to provide increased value as they won't be spending money to reach fake users and bots.

KABN NA also has its KABN KASH rewards and loyalty program, with over 300 major online vendors, that will provide Liquid Avatar users with cash back incentives for purchases they make through KABN KASH. This program, together with the KABN Visa Card (initially available in Canada with the US and other regions under review), provides users with new and innovative ways to create and earn value.

KABN NA will earn potential revenues through card transaction fees, comarketing, bounties, commissions, and other fees paid by partners and vendors. The Company believes that other consumer and revenue programs will emerge as Liquid Avatar gains traction in the market.

Interested individuals can sign up for Liquid Avatar and receive information and notices on upcoming releases and services by visiting www.liquidavatar.com

About Tokenise International Limited - www.tokenise.io

Working with and in fully regulated environments to meet the needs of the emerging blockchain based securities markets, Tokenise International Limited is a financial services group, operating in multiple jurisdictions. The firm's programs consist of:

Kession Capital Limited, an authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom (FRN 582160). Kession currently operates as a regulated hosting platform and oversees several clients across the investment management industry, from crowdfunding platforms to a national European stock exchange.

UK based Tokenise crowdfunding platform which, under its regulatory permissions, has the ability to manage the purchase, sale and exchange of tokenized securities.

Barbados based Tokenise Stock Exchange International Limited (formerly Daxnet BB (Barbados) Limited) which is a self-regulated organization which is licensed to operate as a fully regulated stock exchange in Barbados providing primary issuance and secondary market trading promoting financial inclusion and asset diversification and focusing exclusively on tokenized securities and is considered to be the first global digital SRO to focus exclusively on tokenized products.

The Company also owns and operates Barbados based Tokenise Brokerage (formerly Kession Capital International Limited) providing global access to investors who wish to use the Tokenise Stock Exchange and provides direct market access to a global customer base.

About KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

Liquid Avatar is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 300 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "KABN" (CSE:KABN).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

