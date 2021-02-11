Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
WKN: 903662 ISIN: SE0000273294 Ticker-Symbol: MVR 
11.02.21
10:30 Uhr
0,887 Euro
-0,022
-2,42 %
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Medivir AB (15/21)

The paid subscription shares in Medivir AB will be delisted. Last trading day
for MVIR BTA B will be on February 15, 2021. 

Instrument:    Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:    MVIR BTA B              
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015482740            
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  214667                  
---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
