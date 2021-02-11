Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Medivir AB (15/21)

The paid subscription shares in Medivir AB will be delisted. Last trading day for MVIR BTA B will be on February 15, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: MVIR BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015482740 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 214667 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB