Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global: Aligning its Strategies for the Coming National Cannabis Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company growing operations in disruptive areas of the cannabis and hemp-related industries, today outlines its business opportunities in both the regional California and national cannabis marketplaces.

"Our corporate strategy is to address both the national and regional cannabis marketplaces," commented Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer. "While we are headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which is the largest U.S. cannabis marketplace, we are clearly targeting what we believe will be an expanding national interstate market. Thus, our corporate strategy is to develop products and services for both markets, while strategically investing to support our operational plans."

These national and regional cannabis-oriented business operations and investments include the following:

National Market - Comply Bag. We are preparing for the national availability of our Comply Bag Cannabis Transport System, which provides shippers and receivers with unparalleled secure tamper-evident cannabis transport, including smartphone app tracking and software integration with the leading regulator mandated track and trace system - METRC. With the flexible design of the Comply Bag app, integration of additional track and trace technologies is planned.

Mr. Tabatabaei commented on Comply Bag, "We are especially interested in helping both the industry and regulators seamlessly expand the cannabis marketplace into interstate commerce and transport. We have designed the Compy Bag smartphone app with specific flexibilities to adapt to what we believe is a soon to be national cannabis market with active interstate commerce. The technologies in current use for cannabis transport have not kept pace with the regulatory framework. Comply Bag and our real-time smartphone app are specifically designed to address these deficiencies."

Regional Market - Cannabis Global has doubled its ownership stake in Natural Plant Extract (NPE) to 37.6%, a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution business based in Lynwood, California. Lynwood has one of the lowest tax rates in the state of California, providing a significant competitive advantage to the Company as compared with the higher tax jurisdictions in the greater Los Angeles area. NPE holds a Type 7 (volatile) California manufacturing and distribution license, allowing for cannabis product distribution anywhere in the state. Cannabis Global Executives are active in the management operations and strategic direction of NPE.

International Market - Cannabis Global is the single largest shareholder of Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) with an ownership position of 650 million common shares, which held a value as of February 10, 2020, of approximately $16.9 million. This is a significant asset on the Company's balance sheet and will be a vehicle for future financing and strategic partnerships in the future. MCOA is active in both the international and domestic hemp markets.

National Market - Intellectual Property Portfolio. Cannabis Global is targeting the expected national market for cannabis infusion technologies, having now filed six provisional and three non-provisional patent applications. The Company's R&D efforts and patent filings have centered on cannabis nanoparticles and life form based production of cannabis glycosides.

National Market- Hemp You Can Feel Products. Cannabis Global launched its Hemp You Can Feel product line of consumer edible and beverage products last year. The product line includes the Company's proprietary technology for its alcohol replacement cocktail mixer line.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag , an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. We are also the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel brand and the corporation is a major shareholder in Natural Plant Extract, a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor, which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

