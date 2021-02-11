How the Global Collaborative Robots Market is Expected to Grow Substantially Due to Automation and Reduction in Labor Cost: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / FMI states in its recent study on the global collaborative robots market that it is going to experience rapid growth by the end of the forecast period. This is possible due to several factors. Rapid industrial automation in the end-use industry in addition to the reduction in labor cost has made this possible. Plus, the market is in high demand for precision work and collaborative robots.

The automotive and electronic & semiconductors industry is growing at a rapid rate, all thanks to technological advancements and the wide range of applications for collaborative robots. And this is why the collaborative robots market is expected to achieve a CAGR of over 26% by the end of 2029.

Collaborative Robots Market - Important Highlights

The global collaborative robots market has been categorized into 4 different segments. These are payload capacities for different robots, the versatility of application, specific industrial usage, and major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa.

Owning to the significant growth of automation in industries in the East Asia region, the collaborative robots market will see a boost in growth from this region.

Japan already has the major share in this market, along with South Korea who registered the greatest number of robots being used per person, followed by China.

Collaborative Robots Market - Drivers

Collaborative robots comprising payload capacities from 5Kg to 10Kg are in the highest demand and are expected to have a dominant share in the market. Such robots are being used for several operations that include light to medium lifting, transporting, and packaging.

Application-based collaborative robots, especially that of material handling and general assembly is also going to be in the highest demand. Almost every other end-use industry requires two types of collaborative robots. Thus, holding a major share in this market again.

Now that there is some significant demand in the collaborative robots market, electronics and semiconductors industries are expected to supply most of the materials.

Collaborative Robots Market - Restraints

Though there are very few restraints to the growth of the collaborative robots market, the COVID-19 situation might create some troubles with the production of robots and their supply.

Some other restraints can be traced down to the monopoly of industries in a few regions. Adequate supply and demand might get disturbed and the prices of robots cannot be regulated. Affordability would come as an issue too.

COVID-19 Impact on the Collaborative Robots Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt in the operations of a wide number of industries across the globe. This has resulted in huge losses, both in terms of revenue, production, and supply. The collaborative robots industry has faced the same issues. Since industries everywhere were having minimal operations, the demand for robots came down. And on the other side, since the production of robots was reduced to a minimum, the existing demand couldn't be fulfilled, the market got disrupted poorly.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Collaborative Robots Market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (hardware and software), application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

