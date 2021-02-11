R/GA Names Ashish Prashar Global Chief Marketing Officer

Political Strategist and Communications Exec will have the responsibility for the Brand

Formerly Incarcerated Activist in the C-Suite is a Corporate America First

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R/GA has named Ashish Prashar as its Global Chief Marketing Officer. The former Global Communications leader at Publicis Sapient and Justice Reform Activist will start on March 2.

As Global Chief Marketing Officer, Prashar will oversee the global marketing function for R/GA with responsibility for market strategy, brand, and corporate communications. He will take the encyclopedia of creative, design, and experience work and tell a story in support of the company's growth. Prashar also will join R/GA's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Sean Lyons.

"Why didn't someone introduce me to Ash sooner?! We connected immediately. Ash brings over fifteen years of experience to R/GA and is brilliant at finding the stories in the work and in the people," said R/GA Global CEO Sean Lyons. "Our agency, industry, and society have shifted tremendously over the past year. Ash's thoughtful, strategic advocacy and service to others make him an ideal shepherd of our values and our purpose of helping clients design businesses and brands for a more human future."

With over 15 years of experience, Ashish brings deep experience at the intersection of marketing and communications in building global brands. He joins R/GA from Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis. With a long and successful track record of leadership, he is a political communications strategist, most recently working with the Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee for Joe Biden's 2020 Presidential Election and served as a campaign press secretary to former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

Known for justice reform activism, he was formerly incarcerated and went on to create programs for incarcerated peoples, campaigned for bail reform, ending solitary confinement, and the restoration of voting rights. He has appeared as a regular commentator in the media, contributing to ABC, Business Insider, CNN, Fast Company, NBC, and USA Today.

"I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and I have a special place in my heart for those who use their creativity, technology, and their platform to drive social change," said Prashar. "R/GA is that kind of modern company. I'm looking forward to helping Sean and R/GA grow, build and execute the next generation of digital businesses using mission-driven innovation and technology to design better experiences for the human future while helping brands become better citizens of the world."

Outside of R/GA, Prashar has a deep commitment to ensuring fair treatment of people impacted by the justice system and advancing rights globally, with the goal of abolition of prisons. Prashar currently serves on the Boards of Exodus Transitional Community, Getting Out and Staying Out NYC, Just Leadership USA, Leap Confronting Conflict, the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, and is a fellow at the Royal Society of Arts.

