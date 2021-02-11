REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Announces Launch of New Investor Website

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced the official launch of its new investor relations website http://investors.reviveprocare.com, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich, best showcasing a fully revamped suite of investor relations materials, information and tools - including a press release feed, current share price, SEC filings, corporate governance information, an IR calendar and a revised investor presentation.

"Our new investor portal will give us an enhanced investor-facing online presence that highlights our core products as well as value-added information for our shareholders," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reviv3 Procare. "As we continue to grow and reaffirm our commitment to the capital markets, we hope this will serve as a valuable, informative hub for current and prospective investors seeking information on our company.

"The investor relations pages provide our shareholders and investors with current, easily accessible information about our operations, business strategy, stock price and more, reflecting our ongoing efforts to enhance our shareholder communications. We are proud of our recent progress, including a record setting second quarter fiscal 2021, realizing 139% sequential revenue growth and six months sales of nearly $1 million, setting the stage for continued execution going forward," concluded Toghraie.

