Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive initial results for the application of ore sorting on the stockpiled mineralized material at its 100% owned Bull River Mine project ("Bull River") near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Braveheart recently sent samples from a stockpile of mineralized material consisting of copper, gold and silver at Bull River to the TOMRA Sorting Solutions ("TOMRA") facility in Hamburg, Germany. TOMRA designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global mining industry. X-Ray technology ("XRT") was chosen as the most appropriate technique for the Bull River material on the expected differences in atomic densities of copper-bearing material and host rock. Testing is being managed by ABH Engineering ("ABH"), a world leader in ore sorting technology assessment and installation. Brent Hilscher, VP Mineral Processing at ABH, stated: "The exploratory tests for Bull River show an unusually clear density association. The high- and low-grade rocks for this deposit are extremely easy to separate with an XRT system. Further work will focus on defining performance and identifying economic benefits. Results are still preliminary, and work is ongoing. Final results of the ore sorting study are expected in March 2021".

Ore sorting or pre-concentration of mineralized material has the potential benefits of increasing the mill feed grade which can result in an improved net present value ("NPV") of a mining project. Potential benefits include a lowering of operating costs on a unit basis, a reduction in the volume of fine tailings created through the milling process and the overall volume of material transported to the tailings storage facility, a reduction in power consumption particularly in the grinding circuit and a lower overall environmental impact.

Braveheart plans to advance the Bull River mine project in a phased approach wherein a surface stockpile of mineralized material will provide the initial feedstock to an up-graded 700 tonne per day mill. Ore sorting capability could be introduced ahead of the grinding circuit.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, added, "The initial results are encouraging. Samples originated from mineralized material that was extracted from seven separate sublevels in the underground workings. We engaged Brent to lead this project given he is one of the world's leading experts in ore sorting, with participation in over 50 mining projects and studies. Introduction of ore sorting in the crushing circuit could have a positive impact on the economics of our Bull River project and may be applicable at our newly acquired Thierry copper, nickel and silver project in Ontario."

Qualified person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins P.Eng., who serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in favourable Canadian mining jurisdictions at or near past-producing properties. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a current Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario containing copper, nickel, palladium, platinum, gold and silver.

