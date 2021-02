Sparebank 1 SMN: The result of the election meeting for the holders of Equity Capital Certificates (ECCs) in SpareBank 1 SMN.

In an election meeting held on Wednesday 10th of February, the following were elected as the Equity Capital Certificates holders' representatives in SpareBank 1 SMN's supervisory board.



As members:

1 Lars Bjarne Tvete, Trondheim - re-election Re-elacted for 4 years 2 Åsmund Skår, Nesbru - re-election Re-elacted for 4 years 3 Nils Martin Williksen, Rørvik - re-election Re-elacted for 4 years 4

Nina Kleven, Trondheim - re-election Re-elacted for 4 years 5 Olav Sem Austmo, Trondheim - new member New member for 4 years 6 Ingrid Finboe Svendsen, Trondheim - new member New member for 4 years 7 Helge Moen, Stjørdal - new member New member for 4 years 8 Frode Hassel, Trondheim, new member - former alternate varamedlem New member for 4 years

As alternates: