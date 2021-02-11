Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: B/HI, a Division of 42WEST, Retained by Funko for New Snapsies Toy Line

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / B/HI, a division of 42West, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has been retained by Funko, Inc. (FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, to oversee the public relations campaign for its new Snapsies product line.

Funko is a leading designer and distributor of pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories. Current licensing partnerships for Funko include Harry Potter, Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, NBA, NFL, among others.

Their newest launch, Snapsies, is an engaging toy line that lets kids snap-and-match, creating thousands of variations. Each Snapsies package provides kids with multiple pieces to create a custom character that makes their Snapsie truly unique. The patent pending snap-and-match technology allows kids to add an extra layer of personalization to an already diverse lineup of characters like rock star unicorn Jett, super-athletic mountain goat Billie, and hedgehog Boe, the baker.

"With the countless campaigns B/HI has executed for our studio clients involving Funko, we've always felt like an unofficial partner for years," said B/HI Co-President Shawna Lynch. "Our deep-rooted love and appreciation for the brand is why we're especially thrilled to officially join the Funko family, leading the integrated communications campaign for Snapsies."

B/HI has long-standing pedigree in the toy and consumer products industries, spanning across a variety of notable campaigns for iconic brands and licensed products from Universal Pictures, Rovio, Fandango's FanShop and HBO. A sample of the projects include Warner Bros. Consumer Products' DC Super Hero Girls product launch and Cartoon Network Enterprises' collaboration with Champion for The Powerpuff Girls franchise. B/HI was also the agency of record for DC Comics' global Batman 80 celebration in 2019 which was shortlisted for a Sabre Award North America, won Gold in "Best Global Campaign" category from Bulldog Awards and was a first place winner in the "PR Stunt" category from Ragan's PR Daily Awards.

About B/HI

Recently acquired by Dolphin Entertainment, B/HI, a new division of 42West, focuses on entertainment content, video games, esports, consumer products, and consumer technologies. The company's legacy is filled with some of the most influential names in entertainment as well as the innovative startups that have changed the manner in which entertainment is consumed.http://www.bhimpact.com

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. For more information, visit dolphinentertainment.com.

