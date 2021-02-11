Presidio Property Trust Announces Results of 2020 Leasing Activity

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust, announced results of 2020 leasing activity.

"In 2020, we renewed leases covering nearly 170,000 square feet, or about 15% of our commercial portfolio. We also executed new leases for approximately 120,000 square feet, or about 10% of our commercial portfolio," said Gary Katz, Senior Vice President of Asset Management. "Overall, our same-store occupancy for our commercial portfolio in 2020 rose to 84.8% from 83.9% in 2019."

"In spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19, we see continued interest and demand from current and new tenants," added Jack Heilbron, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tenants in office properties in Colorado, industrial space in Fargo, and retail centers in California stayed put and renewed in 2020, validating our strategies of diversifying by both geography and property type."

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. We have interests in approximately 120 model home properties in six states, with the majority located in Texas and Florida, which are leased back to homebuilders on a triple-net basis. Our commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 14 properties: ten office properties, one industrial property and three retail properties. Our commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and we are currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States. Our commercial property tenant base is diversified, which helps limit our exposure to any single industry in which our tenants operate. This geographical clustering of our real estate portfolio enables us to minimize operating costs and leverage efficiencies by managing a number of properties utilizing minimal overhead and staff. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Presidio's plans and strategies as described herein. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements (which can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters) are subject to numerous risks and conditions, many of which are beyond Presidio's control, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Presidio's registration statement and prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The statements in this press release represent Presidio's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Presidio's views as of any subsequent date. Presidio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

