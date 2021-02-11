Strattner Financial Group: Strattners Grows Private Equity Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG) also known as Strattners® announces its growth strategy for its private equity business of the first half of 2021.

CEO Timo Strattner said that the "Company sees increased interest in our company due to our participation in the LD Micro conference. We received a trademark registration for Strattner® with the view to make Strattners a high growth private equity firm."

Strattners® core business is the investment adviser business Strattner Capital Management LLC and the wholly owned private funds. The Company's internal analysis recommends to obtain licensing from the FCA in the UK and FINRA in the US as management identified a rapidly growing demand for financial services in corporate debt, convertible bond and alternative credit markets.

Timo Strattner said that in the first two quarters of 2021 Strattners® we are looking to capitalize on our current asset portfolio held in our wholly owned private funds. The Company is actively working on developing a corporate client base for its alternative credit business.

By the end of the first two quarters, we aim to have generated at least $1,000,000 of revenue from our core activities.

About Strattners®

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners® is a publicly-traded parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands. The core business is its alternative asset manager and private fund business which manages a diversified portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

