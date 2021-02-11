Laredo Resources Corp.: Signed Business Agreement with Laredo Daeboong Mining Co., Ltd. and Eco Healing Innovation Co., Ltd.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Mr. Doo-ho Park, CEO of Laredo DaeBoong Mining Co., Ltd., and the issuer of OFTG coin, has recently signed a business agreement with Lee Hee-young, the CEO of Eco Healing Innovation Co., Ltd. in the conference room of Guro Digital Complex.

Signed a business agreement with Laredo Daeboong Mining Co., Ltd. and Eco Healing Innovation Co., Ltd. (Photo = Laredo Daeboong Mining)

In this agreement, OFTG coin issuer Laredo Daeboong Mining Co., Ltd., has utilized 300 million OFTG coins and proceeded to collateralize with NASDAQ OTC-registered stocks and secured a 50% stake in a 5,000-pyeong pension complex in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do, which is an asset owned by Eco Healing Innovation Co., Ltd.

In addition, Hanbaek's Attorney Notary office has made legal effect through notarization.

The two companies have created a plan to build a 30 billion won worth pension complex with a size of about 5,000 pyeong, and is going to be themed as an exotic four-season resort for family trips/camping for the pandemic, with a story-rich snow sledding area for winter and a swimming pool for each pension for the summer.

In particular, it was possible to conduct airdrop marketing that pays OFTG coins as a bonus in preparation for recruiting paid members of Eco Healing Complex membership.

Rather than receiving a single sale of a pool villa (pension), several people will be able to buy and divide together, and OFTG coins will be paid in the form of collateral to the amount of the sale as a bonus.

If the price of OFTG coin and NASDAQ OTC registered (LRDR) stocks rise, financial technology is surely guaranteed.

However, the company will be able to grow and develop into a global company by applying the world's first advanced financial technique, in which profit dividends will cease if the OFTG coin does not hold more than 90%.

Meanwhile, before listing on the BW crypto-currency coin international exchange on the 20th, Laredo Daeboong Mining Co., Ltd., will be the first in Korea to increase the value of OFTG coin equipped with a black chain crypto-currency IT-based solution, and to establish stable trust, is listed on the BW International Exchange. The plan is to be certified for the value of 0.8 dollars (about 100 won).

Source: http://www.gukjenews.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=2137415

Cautionary Note: The news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The statements are based on current beliefs and looking-forward expectations that are subject to change. In addition, such anticipated statements are subject to suppositions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those expectations expressed in statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, market conditions, government approvals, changes to proposed laws, and economic conditions within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update statements to reflect events after the statement was made.

