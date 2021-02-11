A Recipe for Success - Addition of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute Curriculum to GTL Tablets Helps Bridge Learning Gap for Returning Citizens

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it has introduced the curriculum from EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute onto its GTL tablets. A Cleveland-based restaurant and training program, EDWINS has helped over 400 returning citizens gain life skills and training for a job in the food service industry with extraordinary success.

Believing in the Institute's mission, GTL partnered with EDWINS in 2020 to support its efforts to provide incarcerated individuals and returning citizens with a foundation in culinary arts and the hospitality industry. Now, by adding the EDWINS courses to its tablets, students will have an opportunity to learn critical introductory skills before going on to participate in the full program upon release. This new application is completely free for facilities that already have GTL's Learning Management System (LMS) and is offered at no cost to incarcerated individuals.

"While reentry has made great strides, it is increasingly important that we continue to equip our returning citizens with the knowledge, support, and opportunity for second chances," said Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute Founder, President, and CEO. "Making high quality, elite, and specialized education accessible is important, now more than ever. We've seen Pell Grants come back and organizations like GTL invest in education, which means that we have a fighting chance to help bridge the gap for those who want to pursue higher education and ultimately, make their dreams a reality."

The comprehensive offerings will cover such topics as gastronomy, culinary math, menu prep, ServSafe certification exam preparation, essential Front of the House (FOH) training including drink preparation and bartending, and essential Back of the House (BOH) training including food selection and preparation. Specific courses include Tools and Equipment; Grinding, Mixing, and Pureeing; Refrigeration; Knife Skills; Stocks; and more.

"The EDWINS courses offer real and tangible skills to a population that needs training, job insight, and a goal toward which to strive," said Pelicia Hall, GTL Senior Vice President, Reentry Services. "The transition from incarcerated individual to returning citizen can be seamless for those who participate in this program. EDWINS does not just provide training, they offer the support network necessary for long-term success with housing, medical care, and more provided for returning citizens."

The EDWINS tablet curriculum is the latest addition to GTL's growing Reentry Services, which help to break down barriers and put incarcerated individuals and returning citizens alike on a path to success.

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to the populations they serve. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and provides solutions in support of 1.6 million inmates across the globe. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute provides formerly incarcerated adults with a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and the support network necessary for long-term success. Founded by Brandon E. Chrostowski, a 2016 CNN Hero and 2020 IFMA Silver Plate honoree, the Cleveland-based training program ensures that participants are equipped with basic culinary skills from its fine French eatery, Butcher Shop, Bakery & Diner and new haute dining concept, edwins too. Employment assistance, as well as free housing, legal services, basic medical care, clothing, job coaching, literacy programs and more are offered. As the subject of the 2018 Academy Award nominated documentary, Knife Skills, EDWINS graduates 100 students per year, records a 95% employment rate and less than 1% recidivism.

