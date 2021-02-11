The "Finland General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Finland General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Finnish general insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Finnish general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Finnish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Finnish general insurance industry.
- Comparison of the Finnish general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
- A comprehensive overview of the Finnish economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
- The Finnish insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- The Finnish general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Finnish general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Finnish general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Finland, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Finnish general insurance segment, and each category within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Finnish general insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Key Lines of Business
- Consumer Segments and Profitability
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Line of Business- Retail and Commercial
- Lines of Business
- By Consumer Segment
- Commercial Line of Business
- Retail Line of Business
Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business- Trend and Market Share
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Financial Lines Insurance
- Marine, Aviation and Transit insurance
- Personal Accident Insurance
- Health Insurance
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Pohjola Vakuutus Oy
- Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio Fennia
- LahiTapiola Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- LahiTapiola Paakaupunkiseutu Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio Turva
- Pohjantahti Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- A-Vakuutus Oy
- Forsakringsaktiebolaget Alandia
- LahiTapiola Pohjoinen Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- LahiTapiola Vellamo Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- Vakuutusosakeyhtio Eurooppalainen
- LahiTapiola Etela-Pohjanmaa Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- LahiTapiola Pirkanmaa Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- LahiTapiola Varsinais-Suomi Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
- Suomen Vahinkovakuutus Oy
- Suomen Keskinainen Laakevahinkovakuutusyhtio
- Alands Omsesidiga Forsakringsbolag
- LahiTapiola Uusimaa Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea4552
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005570/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900