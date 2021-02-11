The "Finland General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Finland General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Finnish general insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Finnish general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Finnish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Finnish general insurance industry.

Comparison of the Finnish general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

A comprehensive overview of the Finnish economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

The Finnish insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

The Finnish general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the Finnish general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Finnish general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Finland, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Finnish general insurance segment, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Finnish general insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Key Lines of Business

Consumer Segments and Profitability

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Line of Business- Retail and Commercial

Lines of Business

By Consumer Segment

Commercial Line of Business

Retail Line of Business

Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business- Trend and Market Share

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Health Insurance

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Insurtech

Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Pohjola Vakuutus Oy

Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio Fennia

LahiTapiola Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

LahiTapiola Paakaupunkiseutu Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio Turva

Pohjantahti Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

A-Vakuutus Oy

Forsakringsaktiebolaget Alandia

LahiTapiola Pohjoinen Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

LahiTapiola Vellamo Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

Vakuutusosakeyhtio Eurooppalainen

LahiTapiola Etela-Pohjanmaa Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

LahiTapiola Pirkanmaa Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

LahiTapiola Varsinais-Suomi Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

Suomen Vahinkovakuutus Oy

Suomen Keskinainen Laakevahinkovakuutusyhtio

Alands Omsesidiga Forsakringsbolag

LahiTapiola Uusimaa Keskinainen Vakuutusyhtio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea4552

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005570/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900