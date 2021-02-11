ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Pay Welcomes BMW Laval to Its Merchant Services, Enabling Bitcoin Payments

BMW Laval clients can now pay using Bitcoin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Alt 5 Sigma Inc., announced today that the BMW dealership in Laval, Quebec has joined its merchant services (www.Alt5pay.com) to begin accepting Bitcoin payments for the sale and maintenance of new and certified pre-owned vehicles.

According to the company, BMW Laval, has begun accepting payments in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. BMW Laval located on Chomedey Boulevard is under the leadership of Carmine D'Argenio and has always been at the forefront of customer service and satisfaction and the new payment option is just another demonstration of this leadership in the auto industry.

"There is a real and present demand for payment in cryptocurrencies and until now, there was no actual solution to remove the risk associated with crypto wallets, and price volatility. The Alt 5 Pay solution enables us to accept Bitcoin and receive the currency of our choice" said Carmine D'Argenio, President of BMW Laval. "Alt 5 Pay's merchant services invoicing and gateway is very efficient and easy to use." further added Mr. D'Argenio.

Alt 5 Pay is a payment gateway which enables the payment in cryptocurrencies without exposing the merchant to price volatility and security risks. The payment gateway offers merchants the possibility of creating invoices and or integrating the Alt 5 Pay directly to their checkout. The crypto payments are immediately converted to FIAT equivalent in either US dollars, Canadian Dollars and EUROs at the option of the merchant. As an example, an Alt 5 Pay invoice of $5,000 paid in Bitcoin will result in the conversion of the Bitcoins to $5,000 and paid to the merchant directly to their account.

"The cryptocurrency sector is not a fade, and its adoption and impact is seen globally," said Andre Beauchesne, President and CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. "Some automakers may claim to seek to accept Bitcoin in the future, but for BMW Laval, the future is now" further added Mr. Beauchesne.

About BMW Laval

Serving the Laval area, BMW Laval, located at 2450 Chomedey in Laval, QC, is a premier retailer of new and used BMW vehicles. Their dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are there to make customers' auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. https://www.bmwlaval.com/

Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services.

www.alt5sigma.com www.alt5pro.com

www.alt5pay.com

www.al5prime.com

www.alt5coins.com

www.alt5connect.com

