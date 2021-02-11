How the Emerging Trends in Non-Surgical Procedures Are Affecting the Cellulite Treatment Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyses

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on Cellulite Treatment that the non-invasive treatment market is going to reach a value growth of over US$ 1.9 Billion by the end of 2028. This means that the market is growing at a rapid CAGR of 8.0% during its forecast period. This market is being followed by minimally invasive treatment market that holds the second position in growth value which is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.8% by the end of the projection period.

Cellulite Treatment Market - Important Highlights

The cellulite treatment is gaining quite the momentum when it comes to treating obesity, especially amongst women.

The treatment market is categorized into three types - non-invasive, minimally invasive and tropical of which the non-invasive treatment takes up major part of the market.

Various processes such as ultrasound, radiofrequency technology, infrared light and such are the being used to melt down the fat from the body.

The main surgical procedure used here is known as Cellulaze. This surgery thickens the skin to some extent to reduce the cellulite frames in the body.

Cellulite Treatment Market - Drivers

Penetration of cosmetic treatments and advanced technology has helped the market reach upto its potential.

People irrespective of gender and between the age groups of 20 to 30 are especially interested in having a thin and shaped body along with a good size and lighter complexion.

The significant rise in the middle-class population all over the globe is responsible for the purchase of such cosmetic treatments.

Cellulite Treatment Market - Restraints

One of the major restraining factors faced by the cosmetic treatment industry is herbal treatment. This has become an alarming alternative since it combines a plethora of treatments, namely, acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, and so on.

In addition to these, Herbal medicines, massages and an herbal lifestyle is helping people reduce excess fat naturally, and also reducing the amount of cellulite naturally.

Moreover, most customers all across the world prefer the herbal treatment because it is natural, risk-free and has no side effects. Plus, cosmetic treatment costs way more than herbal treatment making it difficult to afford.

COVID-19 Impact on Cellulite Treatment Market

COVID-19 has affected the global economy in three major ways. One, by directly affecting production and demand. As the spread of the virus was at peak during mid-2020, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in most countries, less workers meant minimal production. And when majority of the population was indoors, the demand for cosmetic treatment went significantly down. Next is the financial impact on the associated firms. Since there was no supply and demand, the revenue generated was minimal, and this put a lot of financial pressure on various firms that provide cosmetic treatments. And finally, the market disruption. For the first time in decades, the global market has seen such a drop, and this has affected almost every types of business worldwide.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Cellulite Treatment Market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (hardware and software), application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Cellulite Treatment Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Economic Outlook

4.1. Global Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country

5. Market Background

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.2. Cellulite Treatment Therapeutic Area

5.3. Regulatory Scenario

6. Global Economic Outlook

6.1. Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country, 2006 - 2021

7. Key Inclusions

7.1. Total Cosmetic Surgical Procedures

7.2. Value Chain

