Cinedigm Corp.: Comedy Dynamics Now Available On rlaxx TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / rlaxx TV, an AVOD provider headquartered in Kiel, Germany, is bringing the award-winning comedy catalogue from Comedy Dynamics to the popular streaming service. Through its advertisement-based business model, rlaxx TV can offer its services free of charge to viewers. Fans can enjoy Comedy Dynamics' seemingly endless catalogue of stand-up comedy, free of charge on Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices and Android TV. Content by Comedy Dynamics is available on the rlaxx TV app and is powered by Cinedigm's (NASDAQ:CIDM) proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint, a highly-scalable app development platform for OTT services.

The partnership will make premium content from Comedy Dynamics available to rlaxx TV's international audience. Additionally, the presentation of contents in curated special-interest channels enables an extremely precise addressing of the respective target group. rlaxx TV is currently available on smart TVs from the following manufacturers: Panasonic, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel, as well as Amazon Fire devices and Android TV. The service currently is available on circa 50 percent of all Smart TVs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the United Kingdom, representing approx. By mid-2021, rlaxx TV plans to be available on all OTT devices such as smart TVs (LGE, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony), media streamers (Google Chromecast, Roku), smartphones (Android, iOS), game consoles (X-Box, Playstation) and all standard internet browsers. Additionally, expansions into other international markets are planned.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer our viewers premium content from Comedy Dynamics. For us, this cooperation is the next step towards a product offering that speaks to all passions and interests of our very diverse viewership", says Dirk Wittenborg, president of rlaxx TV.

"We're excited to have our catalogue on rlaxx TV, because it moves us closer to our goal of offering top-tier stand-up comedy anytime, anywhere. We are looking forward to working together!" said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

About Comedy Dynamics:

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. The company has produced Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron, The Movies That Made Us, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Behind The Attraction for Disney +, Sony's Mad About You reboot, Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, All The Way Black for BET+, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu There's… Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, Hulu's Coming To The Stage, and more. Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters and released the acclaimed independent film Slut in a Good Way in Spring of 2019. In 2017 the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and most major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Pete Davidson, David Cross, and many more. The company was nominated for an NAACP Spirit Award in 2019 for Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History. 20 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with four wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is a German Advertising-based Video on demand (AVoD) provider with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For this reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. As a result, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

Media Contact: Bryan Adams

Phone: 818.295.8047

badams@nacellecompany.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629251/Comedy-Dynamics-Now-Available-On-rlaxx-TV