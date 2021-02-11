The auction has been significantly oversubscribed and has seen 36 successful projects among 257 submitted. Around 390 GWh of power was contracted and will be provided exclusively by PV projects. The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has published the list of the 36 renewable energy projects that were successful in the country's second technology-neutral renewable energy auction, that was launched in October. Despite being open to several power generation technologies, 256 of the 257 projects that competed in the procurement exercise were relying on the PV source ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...