Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Edwardson as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Patrick has 27 years of investment experience as a fund manager with Baillie Gifford, where he was a Partner and Head of the Multi-Asset Team before his recent retirement. Mr Edwardson is also a Non-Executive Director of JP Morgan Multi-Asset Trust plc.

Glen Suarez, Chairman of the Company, said: "On behalf of all the Directors, we are delighted that Patrick has agreed to join the Board; we welcome him and very much look forward to working with him. Along with his knowledge of the UK equity market and deep knowledge of investment companies, Patrick brings extensive experience of income investing from his role as the Fund Manager of the Scottish American Investment Company from 2004 to 2014. I have no doubt that he will rapidly become an extremely valuable member of the Board."

As is the case with all Directors of the Company, shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on Patrick's continuing directorship at the AGM in July this year. It should be noted two long serving directors, Max Ward and Gordon McQueen, will not be seeking re-election at the AGM as they will be retiring.

There is no information to be disclosed in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Mr Edwardson does not currently hold any shares in the Company.



Enquiries:

Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Glen Suarez (Chairman) via Company Secretary below

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited (Company Secretary)

Brian Smith +44 20 4513 9260

Majedie Asset Management Limited

James Mowat +44 20 7618 3900

Montfort Communications

Nick Bastin +44 7931 500066