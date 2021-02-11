Elmer Valdez Vera, a Registered Nurse, Announces the Launch of the Disinfecband

The Disinfecband is a Wearable Disinfectant-Dispensing Device

As Vera noted, he knows that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are trying to keep their hands cleaner than ever through careful washing and/or the use of hand sanitizer.

To help make it as easy as possible for nurses and other healthcare workers to clean and sanitize their hands, Vera was inspired to create the Disinfecband-an on-site, real time, disinfectant-dispensing device that is worn like a bracelet.

"The Disinfecband started out as my response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Vera said, adding that his goal was to create something that could help prevent the transmission and spread of the virus.

The Disinfecband is quite simple to use, Vera said. It will arrive empty for safety reasons, so once the user takes it out of the package, he or she can fill the band with liquid alcohol using the included syringe.

Once the two ends of the band are connected, the user can wear it as a bracelet. When sanitizer is needed, the person merely needs to wrap a finger around the nozzle on the band and pull gently until the disinfectant flows out.

When the Disinfecband is empty, the band can be run under warm water to soften the tubing material and make it easier to pull apart. After it is rinsed out and allowed to dry, the Disinfecband may be refilled again.

In addition to creating the Disinfecband, Vera is also the founder of the Elmer Valdez Vera Foundation, Inc. Through his organization, Vera is striving to provide the Disinfecbands at no cost to nurses and other healthcare workers around the world, so that they may take care of their patients as safely as possible while also staying healthy.

"A Disinfecband bought in United States will help provide two or more bands free for healthcare workers around the world. Proceeds will also be used to provide free Disinfecbands to local businesses," Vera said.

